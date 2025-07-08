University rivalries set to ignite in first-ever Campus Futsal Champ

More Sports
Tue Jul 8, 2025 11:59 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 12:03 PM

The Campus Futsal Champ (CFC) 2025 will see 24 universities clash at the Courtside Futsal Court in Dhaka from August 9 to 11, marking a new milestone in campus-level competitions.

The three-day 7-a-side futsal event will feature 24 universities from across the country.



With no entry fees for teams, CFC 2025 offers official jerseys, refreshments, medical support, and digital live coverage. Fans can follow updates, fixtures, and live streams via the official Campus Futsal Champ 2025 Facebook page.

The prize pool exceeds 3.5 lakh tk, including 1.5 lakh tk for the champions.

The tournament, organised by Innoplume Limited, is title sponsored by BullDozer and powered by Active Plus, with Courtside as the official venue partner.

