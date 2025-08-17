SAARC signings spark nostalgia, concerns for local talent

Budget clubs seize opportunity, big three hold back

For those who experienced the golden era of Bangladeshi football in the 1980s and '90s, names like Ganesh Thapa and Raju Sakya of Nepal, or Sri Lanka's Pakeer Ali and Prem Lal, evoke a strong sense of nostalgia. These foreign stars were as beloved by local fans as homegrown legends like Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chunnu or Monem Munna. More than just their skills, they brought a spirit of camaraderie among South Asian footballing nations -- a sentiment that faded over the past two decades.

Since the launch of the professional league in 2007, players from the SAARC region have been largely absent in the domestic football scene. Instead, African footballers dominated, with increasing participation from South America over the last decade. SAARC players became rare exceptions rather than regular fixtures.

However, the 2025–26 transfer window, which closed on Thursday night, marks a significant shift. A newly introduced rule now allows clubs to register and field up to four SAARC players as locals -- in addition to the three foreign players permitted on the pitch from a pool of five registered foreigners.

As a result, five of the 10 top-tier BPL clubs have signed 11 players from SAARC nations: eight from Nepal, and one each from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and India. Notably, the traditional powerhouses -- Mohammedan, Abahani, and Bashundhara Kings -- have chosen not to capitalise on this new rule. Instead, it is the mid- and lower-table clubs, many operating under tight budgets, that have embraced the opportunity to bolster their squads affordably.

Brothers Union have made the boldest move, bringing in four players from the Nepal national team, including star forward Anjan Bista. Speaking to The Daily Star, manager Amer Khan admitted to some reservations about the policy but acknowledged its practical value.

"We can get top Nepalese or Maldivian players for one-third of what we pay top local players. So, obviously, it's very lucrative," Amer said. "We remember how popular players like Pakeer Ali, Prem Lal, Chandra Siri, or Ganesh Thapa were. This rule gives fans a taste of that again. But the decision should've been made with more consensus from the clubs. It will undoubtedly hurt our local talents."

Brothers Union have also utilised their full foreign quota -- three African players and two from South America -- meaning they could potentially field seven non-Bangladeshi players in their starting XI.

In total, BPL clubs have registered 37 foreign players from outside the SAARC region, with 11 SAARC recruits bringing the total number of international players to 48 this season. While foreign players add technical quality to teams, coaches and officials are concerned that their growing presence will limit opportunities for emerging Bangladeshi talents.

Mohammedan manager Imtiaz Ahmed Nakib voiced his frustration: "This rule will make it difficult to select players for the national team. We might have to look to the Championship League to find local talent."

Not all SAARC signings have been of high calibre. Arambagh KS, who were relegated two divisions in 2021 due to a match-fixing scandal involving several Indian staff, have raised eyebrows by signing a player from India's fifth tier under the SAARC provision. It's a move that underscores how some clubs -- under severe financial strain -- may exploit the rule simply to fill squad spots on a budget.

In the post-August 5 landscape, with most clubs drastically reducing budgets to survive, the new SAARC rule offers a cost-effective lifeline. But as the new season approaches, it also raises important questions about the long-term development of Bangladeshi football and the future of local players striving to break through.

Total foreign players: 37 from 12 countries (maximum 9 from Ghana)

Total SAARC players: 11 (Nepalese: 8; Sri Lankan: 1; Bhutanese: 1; Indian: 1)

New registration rules:

**Maximum 5 foreigners for registration, maximum 3 on the pitch

**Maximum 4 SAARC players for registration, all 4 eligible to play

**Five age-level local players in the squad, one must feature in playing eleven