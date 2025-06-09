'Since our last match, expectations have only grown'

Since the arrival of Hamza Choudhury and following Bangladesh's draw against India in March, expectations surrounding the team have soared. The momentum builds further as Bangladesh host Singapore in a crucial Asian Cup Qualifier tomorrow at the new-look National Stadium in Dhaka.

The match kicks off at 7:00pm in front of a capacity crowd, with all tickets sold out within days of their online release.

With Italy-based Fahamedul Islam having already made his debut in Bangladesh colours against Bhutan last week, Bangladesh have been further boosted by the joining of Canada-based Shamit Shome, who is expected to make his first appearance against Singapore. With his team's reputation growing and options getting bigger, coach Javier Cabrera is eyeing nothing except a victory.

"I think it's going to be a very competitive match. The objective is clear -- to get three points," the Spaniard told a pre-match press conference on Monday. "The top team will qualify, and for the fourth team, the only goal is to try to qualify. So, every game is intense, and we expect the same tomorrow. We're ready to compete against anyone, and we believe we can win."

Unlike some previous international fixtures, Bangladesh did not hold an overseas training camp this time. Instead, they had a nine-day training window and hosted Bhutan, winning the match 2-0.

Cabrera believes that victory helped lift morale ahead of the Singapore clash. While Bangladesh are optimistic, Cabrera knows that beating 161st-ranked Singapore -- 22 places above Bangladesh -- will be no easy task. The visitors come off a 3-1 friendly win against Maldives, with key forward Ikhsan Fandi returning from injury and scoring twice.

"Singapore are a strong side, especially in attack. They are tactically organised and very good in their offensive transitions," said Cabrera. "But we've prepared well. We believe we've given the team the right information and solutions. We respect Singapore, but we're confident we can get three points."

Captain Jamal Bhuiyan also spoke to media with determination. He emphasised on the need to nullify Singapore's strengths -- particularly ball possession, build-up play, and set-pieces.

"They're good at keeping the ball and building from the back. They also scored two or three goals from set pieces against the Maldives. So we've studied them and discussed how to counter their strengths," said Jamal.

The veteran midfielder also acknowledged the growing expectations from fans and vowed to deliver.

"Since our last match, expectations have only grown. Tomorrow is the moment to show what we've been building. We want to give back to the fans, friends, and family who support us. We're aiming to win, but also to perform well for those who've come a long way to cheer us on," Jamal added.