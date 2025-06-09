6 bodies found in a day at Cox’s Bazar beach

Lifeguards cite manpower shortage while monsoon adds to the dangers

At least six bodies were recovered from Cox's Bazar beach and its surrounding areas within 16 hours until 2:00pm today, heightening concerns over tourist safety amid rough monsoon conditions.

Police said the dead included three tourists, a local resident, and two unidentified individuals.

Elias Khan, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, said five of the bodies were recovered from areas under his station's jurisdiction. One of them, badly decomposed, could not be identified.

Another body was found at the Pechardwip area of Himchhari in the morning, said Ramu Police Station OC Md Tayabur Rahman.

Among the dead were Shahinur Rahman, 60, and his son Sifat, 20, from Rajshahi.

The two were swept away while swimming at Sayeman Beach Point around noon today. Lifeguards pulled them out of the water and rushed them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Earlier, around 11:30am, police recovered the body of Nuru Saudagar, a local fisherman, from Nazirartek Point.

He had gone missing yesterday while fishing near Shaibal Point.

A decomposed, unidentified body was also found near the estuary of the Bakkhali River, close to the Khurushkul rehabilitation project.

Around 1:00am today, the body of Md Rajib, a resident of DC Road in Chattogram, was recovered from Diabetes Point.

He had gone swimming in the sea with three friends yesterday afternoon.

While lifeguards managed to rescue the others, Rajib had gone missing.

Sea Safe Lifeguard senior member Saifullah Sifat said several parts of the beach have become extremely dangerous due to flash floods and hidden rip currents created during the monsoon.

"Many tourists are injured or killed due to carelessness and unsafe swimming. We rescued six people alive on Monday morning alone," he said.

"But we are severely short-staffed. Only 27 lifeguards work in two shifts—this is far too few for the number of tourists who visit every day," he added.