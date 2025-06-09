'Why should an innocent person be punished?' says Jahangir on Hamid's arrival

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that former president Abdul Hamid will face legal consequences only if an investigation finds him guilty.

"Why should we punish someone who is innocent?" he told reporters after visiting Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka.

In response to a question regarding the former president's foreign travel and his return without any legal action taken, the adviser said, "Many have raised concerns that some cases have not been properly investigated. Those who were found guilty through investigation have been brought under the law."

"You [journalists] always say that the innocent must not be punished under any circumstances. Let us complete the investigation. If anyone is found guilty, no one will be spared -- they will be brought to justice," he added.

On overall law and order during the Eid holidays, Jahangir said the situation remained largely peaceful.

"There were no major incidents that could have disrupted law and order. Yes, a few road accidents and incidents of theft occurred, but nothing serious. So, I am generally satisfied with the Eid security arrangements," he said.

He also reiterated that no one would be arrested in criminal cases unless preliminary investigation reasonably establishes their guilt.

"Why should an innocent person be punished?" he said.