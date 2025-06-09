Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:46 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 02:10 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

'Why should an innocent person be punished?' says Jahangir on Hamid's arrival

Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:46 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 02:10 PM
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:46 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 02:10 PM

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that former president Abdul Hamid will face legal consequences only if an investigation finds him guilty.

"Why should we punish someone who is innocent?" he told reporters after visiting Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Will quit if I fail to punish those who helped Hamid fly abroad: home adviser

In response to a question regarding the former president's foreign travel and his return without any legal action taken, the adviser said, "Many have raised concerns that some cases have not been properly investigated. Those who were found guilty through investigation have been brought under the law."

"You [journalists] always say that the innocent must not be punished under any circumstances. Let us complete the investigation. If anyone is found guilty, no one will be spared -- they will be brought to justice," he added.

Former president Hamid airport CCTV footage
Read more

The story of Hamid’s exit

On overall law and order during the Eid holidays, Jahangir said the situation remained largely peaceful.

"There were no major incidents that could have disrupted law and order. Yes, a few road accidents and incidents of theft occurred, but nothing serious. So, I am generally satisfied with the Eid security arrangements," he said.

investigation on Abdul Hamid's departure
Read more

Hamid’s departure: Govt forms probe body with three advisers

He also reiterated that no one would be arrested in criminal cases unless preliminary investigation reasonably establishes their guilt.

"Why should an innocent person be punished?" he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Former president Hamid airport CCTV footage

The story of Hamid’s exit

2w ago

Will quit if I fail to punish those who helped Hamid fly abroad: home adviser

1m ago
investigation on Abdul Hamid's departure

Hamid’s departure: Govt forms probe body with three advisers

4w ago
Abdul Hamid's departure

Hamid off to Thailand, chaos in his wake

1m ago
|রাজনীতি

১৫ জুনের মধ্যে নিবন্ধনের আবেদন প্রক্রিয়া সম্পন্ন করবে এনসিপি: সারজিস

যথাসময়ে নিয়মানুযায়ী প্রক্রিয়া অনুসরণ করে অন্যান্য রাজনৈতিক দলের মতো আমরা আমাদের নিবন্ধন কার্যমক্রম সম্পন্ন করব।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আবদুল হামিদের দেশে ফেরা নিয়ে যা বললেন স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে