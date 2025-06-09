Yunus leaves for UK on four-day official visit

The two countries are working to renew their bilateral ties, with an increased focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka for London this evening, embarking on a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom from June 10 to 13.

The two countries are working to renew their bilateral ties, with an increased focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his small entourage left Shahjalal International Airport for London around 7:30pm, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

"This is a very important visit," said acting foreign secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, noting that Yunus will meet His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside other high-level engagements.

"The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse," he added, emphasising that the visit will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations.

During the visit, Charles will formally confer the prestigious "Harmony Award 2025" on Yunus, recognising his lifelong efforts to promote peace, sustainability and harmony between people and the environment.

The award ceremony will take place at St James's Palace in London on June 12.

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon was the recipient in 2024.

Yunus is also expected to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with other senior ministers, political leaders, and influential figures from the UK's policy and business communities.

The acting foreign secretary said the visit carries particular importance, as the UK, being a leading democratic nation, values the promotion of democratic principles and good governance in developing countries.

He said the visit will provide an opportunity to showcase Bangladesh's ongoing reform initiatives, its democratic trajectory and the interim government's commitment to good governance.

"And above all," he noted, "as a Nobel laureate and a globally respected figure, the chief adviser has a unique and positive image around the world. A visit to the UK by a personality like him will further enhance and consolidate Bangladesh's position in the global arena."

Discussions during the visit will also cover global and regional issues, with particular focus on climate change, sustainable development, the Rohingya crisis, and migration.

An important component of the agenda will be leveraging British expertise and resources to support Bangladesh's national development goals.

Yunus is also scheduled to hold courtesy meetings with the Secretaries-General of the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), reinforcing Bangladesh's wider international engagements.

As part of his public diplomacy initiatives, the chief adviser will deliver a keynote address at Chatham House - the Royal Institute of International Affairs - on June 11.

He will share insights into Bangladesh's socio-economic progress, democratic transition, and future vision.

The recovery of laundered money and overseas assets is also expected to be high on the agenda.

Governor Ahsan H Mansur recently told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy that the chief adviser will raise the issue during the London visit, as part of ongoing efforts to recover stolen funds and assets.

According to the government, an estimated $16 billion was "illicitly" transferred abroad annually under the previous administration.

The chief adviser has already sought cooperation from the British government through its high commissioner in Dhaka to trace and recover funds allegedly laundered to the UK by individuals associated with the former Sheikh Hasina-led regime.