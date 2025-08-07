Crime & Justice
Begum Rokeya University's ex-VC Kalimullah arrested

Prof Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah

Prof Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, former vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, was arrested today in a case field against him by Anti-Corruption Commission.

A team of detectives arrested him from Mohammadpur area around 12:15pm, said Nasirul Islam, joint commissioner (DB-South) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"We arrested him as per the requisition from the ACC," he told The Daily Star.

The ACC on June 18 filed a case against five people, including Kalimullah, on charges of embezzling Tk 4 crore from a development project.

Prof Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Begum Rokeya University
