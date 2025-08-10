Working to restore public trust in polls system: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said yesterday that the most critical challenge of the government and the Election Commission is to ensure that the upcoming national election is conducted in a free, fair and impartial manner.

"People have lost confidence in the election system, the Election Commission, and the administrative machinery involved in the electoral process. We are working tirelessly to restore this lost trust."

He made the remarks while addressing a views-exchange meeting at the Regional Election Officer's Office in Rangpur.

Reiterating the EC's commitment to neutrality and transparency, the CEC said, "As long as the Election Commission remains conscious of its responsibilities, all actions will strictly follow the rules, regulations and laws. We will not deviate from this path."

About the voter apathy, he further said, "Over the years, people have become disengaged from the voting process. Many no longer feel the urge to go to polling stations. A mindset has developed where people assume their votes don't matter, that someone else will cast them anyway. Changing this mentality is one of our biggest challenges."

He stressed that strong law and order is a prerequisite for credible elections. "The law and order situation is currently stable, and we aim to make it even better so that citizens can vote peacefully and without fear."

The CEC called for the media's cooperation to raise awareness and promote voter engagement. "Awareness remains key, and the media plays a vital role in this regard. We welcome both the cooperation and the constructive criticism from professional journalists."

He, however, expressed concerns over misinformation and the unregulated use of digital platforms. "Misuse of artificial intelligence has become a greater threat than traditional weapons. While we do not see ethical journalism as a challenge, those who spread misinformation via social media without proper training or ethics pose a serious problem."

The CEC also revealed that the Election Commission is taking steps to exclude individuals with a history of misconduct from poll-related duties. "While we can't bring in people from abroad to conduct elections, we are working strategically to ensure that only credible personnel are involved."

He recalled the elections of 1991 and 1996, widely regarded as free and fair, conducted by the people of this country. "We must place our faith in the people. If we can convince them of our sincerity and commitment, we believe they will rise to the occasion and uphold democratic values."