BNP, allies to contest polls unitedly

Tarique tells leaders of 12-party alliance

The BNP and its like-minded partners, who had staged simultaneous protests against the Awami League government, will take part in the February election as an alliance.

Party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman made the assurance while addressing a meeting virtually from London with leaders and activists of the 12-party alliance and other like-minded groups at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office yesterday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Selima Rahman were present.

Nearly 60 leaders spoke at the event participated by top leaders of the 12-party alliance -- Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote -- and the Labour Party, expressing their full trust in Tarique's leadership.

The BNP said that after Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus announced that the election will be held in February next year, the party has taken the initiative to talk with like-minded parties to strengthen ties and exchange views.

Calling on everyone to stay alert regarding the July Declaration and the polls, Tarique said no one should be able to sabotage the election, and all pro-democracy forces must stay united to protect the people's right to vote.

In his opening speech, Tarique said, "Through your unity, our long struggle brought down fascism in the July student-worker-people's uprising.

"Through the upcoming election, with the people's vote, we will be able to build a democratic welfare state based on the 31-point plan."

Leaders of like-minded parties said that once Tarique returns to the country, he will sit with alliance partners to finalise seat-sharing arrangements for the polls.

At the programme, Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of Bangladesh Jatiya Dal and coordinator of the 12-party alliance, said Tarique has assured them that the BNP and the like-minded parties from the simultaneous movement would contest the polls in alliance.

"He [Tarique] gave us a clear and concrete statement on this. He said that they will contest the election together and form the government together. He will not step back from this position," he said.

Tarique further said the BNP and its allies would move forward in unity and that those who made sacrifices in the democratic movement would be given priority for the distribution of seats.

Bangladesh LDP Secretary General Shahadat Hossain Salim said, "We have been in the movement with Tarique Rahman for the last 17 years. In the future, we want to take part in the election and form the government under his leadership. He assured us that he will properly value everyone."

Tarique told the meeting that in the coming days, any conspiracy over the election would be confronted together and that the BNP and its partners would work jointly to solve any crisis.

Jatiya Ganotantrik Party's Khandaker Lutfar Rahman said, "In the coming days, we will stay united in any protest. We will face any conspiracy together."

During the one-hour meeting, Tarique urged everyone to stay alert so that the relationship between the BNP and its like-minded allies remains strong and no one can damage it.

He said party leaders should start reaching out to the public and share BNP's commitments.

Labour Party's Mustafizur Rahman Iran said, "We want to walk together in the coming days too. Whatever decisions BNP makes, we will support them. The acting chairman [Tarique] said the 31-point plan announced by the BNP should be taken to every house."