Time to focus on the election

Fool-proof preparation needed to ensure free, fair polls

It's now official: Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has announced that the next parliamentary election will be held in February 2026. This marks the interim government's transition into the final phase of its tenure—the "most important chapter," as the chief adviser has put it—while setting the country on a definite path towards the transfer of power to an elected government. The authorities now must work out a fool-proof plan with the Election Commission and all other relevant institutions to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

The election announcement has been reportedly accepted by most political parties. The BNP has welcomed the decision; although Jamaat and the NCP initially demanded visible reforms before holding the elections, they too have accepted the timeline. The NCP has said it has no objection to a February date, but the government must ensure justice and implement reforms beforehand, as well as guarantee administrative impartiality and a level playing field for all participants. These are not unreasonable demands. That said, we acknowledge the importance of transferring power to an elected government. An election is essential to retain economic confidence and restore investors' faith, among other things. A representative government can offer stability and predictability, which our economy badly needs at the moment.

Our political parties must come to terms with the fact that while reforms are crucial, key ones will take time and dedication. However, in the months ahead, the interim government must focus on ensuring that reform initiatives that should not take time are implemented without delay, especially those related to governance and accountability in key public sectors. The political parties are equally responsible for ensuring that the election is fair and peaceful by rejecting violence and embracing civilised electoral conduct.

Preparations for the election are already underway. The EC has stated that it is ready to hold the election in February, and will likely announce the poll schedule in December. The chief adviser has issued 25 directives to the relevant authorities to complete preparations by then. The EC has been allocated Tk 2,080 crore for this purpose. To ensure a credible election, the government is planning a number of steps, such as law enforcers wearing body cameras and ballot boxes being delivered to the poll centres on the morning of election day. It must also ensure that law enforcement personnel are adequately trained and resourced so that they can maintain law and order effectively.

A free, fair, and credible election is the first step towards rebuilding the state as a democratic and inclusive one. Through this election, we will get a representative parliament that can spearhead the next phase of key reforms. Citizens have been deprived of exercising their franchise for far too long. Let the 13th parliamentary election be a trend-setter for democratically sound, credible and festive elections in the future of Bangladesh.