Team Group MD, Biman pilot die in Canada canoe capsize

A Bangladeshi entrepreneur and a pilot of Biman Bangladesh Airlines died after the canoe they were on flipped over in Sturgeon Lake in Canada's Ontario yesterday.

The deceased are Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director of Team Group, and Captain Md Saifuzzaman, who flew Boeing 787 for Biman.

Rakib was also a former vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

"I spoke with some of Rakib's relatives, and they confirmed to me that he died in an accident in Canada," BGMEA Administrator Md Anwar Hossain said over the phone.

In a statement, Mahmud Hasan Khan (Babu), president-elect, BGMEA, expressed deep grievances on the passing of Rakib.

Team Group employs around 20,000 people across its 12 units. According to its website, the group has a diversified presence spanning apparel manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, IT, and real estate.

In a press release, Biman said Captain Saif flew to Toronto two days ago and was scheduled to return to Dhaka tomorrow with a flight.

According to Biman sources, another pilot has been sent from London to Toronto to operate the return flight to Dhaka.

Biman expressed deep sorrow at the untimely death of Captain Saif. It said his professional skills, sense of responsibility, and commitment were a matter of pride for the airline.

As per the family's wishes, Biman's Toronto office is in close contact with the Bangladesh High Commission in Canada to bring back the body to Bangladesh.

According to a report by local outlet CTV News, the incident occurred on Sturgeon Lake in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario, about 155 kilometres northeast of Toronto,

Emergency responders were called to the area shortly after 3:00pm local time following reports that a canoe carrying three men had capsized.

In a news release, the Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said one of the men managed to swim to shore, but the two others were "unable to remain afloat and succumbed to their injuries."

Authorities added that no life jackets were found in the boat.

The local OPP, including its Marine Unit, as well as the City of Kawartha Lakes Fire and EMS and the OPP's Aviation team, were involved in the rescue and recovery efforts, the CTV report said.