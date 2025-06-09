Sports Multimedia
Star Sports Multimedia
Mon Jun 9, 2025 09:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 11:49 PM

Most Viewed

Sports Multimedia
Live
Sports Multimedia

Bangladesh vs Singapore in Asian Cup Qualifiers: What to expect

Mon Jun 9, 2025 09:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 11:49 PM
Star Sports Multimedia
Mon Jun 9, 2025 09:55 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 11:49 PM
Photo: STAR

The arrivals of Hamza Choudhury, Shamit Shome, and Fahamedul Islam have sparked a wave of optimism in Bangladesh football. As excitement builds, the national team faces a significant challenge when they host 161st-ranked Singapore in an AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture at the National Stadium tomorrow.

The Daily Star's Ekush Tapadar, Anisur Rahman, and Atique Anam delve into Bangladesh's prospects in this much-anticipated encounter, examine the influence of these high-profile players on the national team and the overall football scene in the country, alongside addressing the persistent issues plaguing the domestic game.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Aware of reality and expectations, Jamal wishes best for team

Read more

Ranking means nothing, says Singapore coach before Bangladesh match

 

Related topic:
Asian Cup QualifiersBangladesh vs SingaporeHamza ChoudhuryShamit ShomeFahamedul IslamJavier CabreraJamal Bhuiyan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hamza Choudhury

'Inshallah, we'll be successful': Hamza

1w ago

Shamit’s fluent Bengali stuns, will his game do the same?

6d ago

Bangladesh have the strongest midfield in South Asia: Cabrera

1w ago

Hamza-spurred Bangladesh vie to conquer India

2m ago

Shamit arrives in Dhaka to make his Bangladesh debut

5d ago
প্রধান উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাজ্যের উদ্দেশে ঢাকা ছেড়েছেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ও তার সফরসঙ্গীদের বহনকারী এমিরেটস এয়ার লাইন্সের ফ্লাইটটি আজ সোমবার সন্ধ্যা ৭ টা ৩০ মিনিটে হজরত শাহজালাল আন্তর্জাতিক বিমানবন্দর ত্যাগ করে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এ বছর ডিএসসিসিতে ১৬৬৭৫৪ পশু কোরবানি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে