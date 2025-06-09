Bangladesh vs Singapore in Asian Cup Qualifiers: What to expect

The arrivals of Hamza Choudhury, Shamit Shome, and Fahamedul Islam have sparked a wave of optimism in Bangladesh football. As excitement builds, the national team faces a significant challenge when they host 161st-ranked Singapore in an AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture at the National Stadium tomorrow.

The Daily Star's Ekush Tapadar, Anisur Rahman, and Atique Anam delve into Bangladesh's prospects in this much-anticipated encounter, examine the influence of these high-profile players on the national team and the overall football scene in the country, alongside addressing the persistent issues plaguing the domestic game.