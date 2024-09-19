Bangladesh slip to 186 in FIFA rankings

Argentina hold top spot

Bangladesh have fallen two places to 186th in the FIFA rankings, the latest published on Thursday, while reigning world champions Argentina retain their top position despite a 2-1 defeat to Colombia.

Eager to improve their standing, Bangladesh faced Bhutan in two recent friendlies during the FIFA window. However, Javier Cabrera's side secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first match on September 05 before suffering to a defeat by same margin three days later.

The top ten positions remain unchanged, with Argentina leading the pack, followed by France, Spain, England, Brazil, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Colombia, and Italy.