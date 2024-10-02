Football
AFP, Buenos Aires
Wed Oct 2, 2024 10:41 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 10:44 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Argentine court authorizes transfer of Maradona's remains

AFP, Buenos Aires
Wed Oct 2, 2024 10:41 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 10:44 AM
Aerial view of the burial of late Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona at the Jardin Bella Vista cemetery, in Buenos Aires province, on November 26, 2020. PHOTO: AFP

An Argentine court on Tuesday authorized the transfer of football legend Diego Maradona's remains, at his daughters' request, from a cemetery to a mausoleum to be built for him in central Buenos Aires.

Maradona died in November 2020, aged 60, while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battling addictions to cocaine and alcohol.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was found dead in bed two weeks after going under the knife, in a rented house in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood where he was brought after being discharged from hospital.

He was found to have died of a heart attack.

His daughters had requested his remains be transferred to a monument that will be known as the "M10 Memorial."

The court that granted the request is also investigating possible negligence on the part of Maradona's medical team that may have led to his death.

Related topic:
Diego MaradonaArgentina footballArgentina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Scaloni’s new-look Argentina to welcome Chile

3w ago
Messi vs Ronaldo: A generation-defining rivalry

Messi vs Ronaldo: A generation-defining rivalry

1y ago

Butcher, Ardiles reflect on Maradona's Golden Ball as trophy heads to auction

4m ago
kvaratskhelia-maradona

Kvaratskhelia goal echoes Maradona genius

1y ago

Messi to miss Argentina’s September clashes

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিবালয়ে হাতাহাতিতে যে ১৭ উপসচিবকে শাস্তির সুপারিশ

ডিসি নিয়োগকে কেন্দ্র করে গত ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দ্বিতীয় তলায় যুগ্মসচিবের (মাঠ প্রশাসন) রুমে হাতাহাতিতে জড়ান বেশ কয়েকজন উপসচিব।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শুভ মহালয়া উপলক্ষে ঢাকেশ্বরী মন্দিরে বিশেষ অনুষ্ঠান

১১ মিনিট আগে