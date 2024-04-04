Argentina stay on top, Bangladesh relegated to 184

World champions Argentina maintained their position at the top of FIFA rankings, while arch-rivals Brazil were stationed at fifth and Belgium displacing England to occupy third place, as per the rankings updated on Thursday.

The previous ranking was updated on February 15 this year.

Bangladesh moved down one spot to 184, on the back of two defeats against Palestine in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Indonesia made the biggest jump, rising eight spots to 134, followed by Afghanistan who rose seven spots to claim 151st position.

Vietnam experienced the biggest slump, falling 10 places to 115.

Ivory Coast moved one place ahead to 38th after winning the African Cup of Nations.