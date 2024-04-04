Football
Star Sports Report
Thu Apr 4, 2024 07:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 08:27 PM

Most Viewed

Football
FIFA Rankings

Argentina stay on top, Bangladesh relegated to 184

Star Sports Report
Thu Apr 4, 2024 07:58 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 08:27 PM
Photos: Facebook

World champions Argentina maintained their position at the top of FIFA rankings, while arch-rivals Brazil were stationed at fifth and Belgium displacing England to occupy third place, as per the rankings updated on Thursday.

The previous ranking was updated on February 15 this year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh moved down one spot to 184, on the back of two defeats against Palestine in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Indonesia made the biggest jump, rising eight spots to 134, followed by Afghanistan who rose seven spots to claim 151st position. 

Vietnam experienced the biggest slump, falling 10 places to 115.

Ivory Coast moved one place ahead to 38th after winning the African Cup of Nations. 

Related topic:
ArgentinaMessi and ArgentinaLionel MessiBangladesh and ArgentinaFIFA RankingsBrazilEnglandBangladesh Football TeamBFF
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Coin-toss chaos

Anderson's five great Test hauls on road to 700

3w ago

Messi says will continue Argentina career after World Cup win

Bangladesh footballers cheer on Tigers' success

4w ago

NoFeL to join Championship League exodus

|বাংলাদেশ

আমরা কোনো মুক্তিপণ দেইনি: অপহৃত ব্যাংক ম্যানেজারের ভাই

অপহৃত ম্যানেজার নেজাম উদ্দীনের ছোট ভাই এসআই মিজানুর রহমান বলেন, ‘র‍্যাবের সহায়তায় আমার ভাইকে উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে কিছুক্ষণ আগে। আমি নিজেও ঘটনাস্থলে ছিলাম।’

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন বাসভাড়া: ‘টাকাটা শেষ পর্যন্ত মালিকের পকেটেই যাবে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X