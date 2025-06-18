Tech & Startup
Bangladesh Bank simplifies payment process for ads on Facebook, Google

social media
The move is expected to streamline operations for marketing firms and media agencies engaged in cross-border advertising on behalf of local companies. Image: Dlxmedia Hu/Unsplash.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has simplified the process of payments for advertisements on foreign media, including Google and Facebook. According to a circular dated June 17, 2025 by the Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the BB, local ad spenders can now pay for advertisements in foreign media through local advertising agencies without the need to take separate approval from the central bank.

Under the updated rules, ads may process foreign currency payments from clients, provided certain documentation requirements are met. These include valid agreements and invoices, tax and expense deductions from gross collections, evidence of tax payments, and a formal undertaking that any excess or erroneous remittance will be promptly returned to Bangladesh upon request.

The move is expected to streamline operations for marketing firms and media agencies engaged in cross-border advertising on behalf of local companies.

Banks will be required to verify the accuracy of all supporting statements before releasing funds and ensure that the remittance amount is sourced from the relevant collections. 

Additionally, each transaction must be executed through a single, designated branch of an authorised bank. If a client wishes to shift their designated branch, all relevant records must be transferred directly upon written request.

The circular also reiterated that banks must continue to comply with the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act of 1947, including due diligence in customer verification, adherence to anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism protocols, regular reporting to the central bank, and maintaining comprehensive documentation for each transaction.

advertisementforeign media adsocial media adFacebookGoogleBangladesh Bank
