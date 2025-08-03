Dhaka roads to avoid today

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) yesterday issued a public notice advising commuters to avoid key roads in the capital today due to multiple political rallies and events scheduled throughout the day.

In a notice signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali, the police said major gatherings are expected in and around Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan. As a result, vehicle movement, particularly through Shahbagh intersection, will be severely hampered.

According to the notice, pro-BNP student organisation Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal will hold a rally at Shahbagh intersection from noon to 6:00pm to mark the first anniversary of the July-August uprising.

Meanwhile, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, the National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold a public rally at the Shaheed Minar, demanding the implementation of their "July Declaration and Charter".

Additionally, the "July Jagaran" cultural festival by Saimum Shilpigosthi is being held at Suhrawardy Udyan every day from August 1 to 4, from 10:00am to 10:00pm.

DMP also noted that Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, along with the BCS examination, will take place at different centres in the city on the same day.

Given the multiple overlapping events, DMP warned of severe traffic disruptions near Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan areas, and advised commuters -- especially examinees -- to plan their travel well in advance.

It also recommended using alternative routes and diversion points.

Suggested diversion routes are:

Vehicles coming from the north via Sonargaon or Banglamotor crossings should avoid heading straight towards Shahbagh. Instead, they should turn left and use Hare Road or Minto Road.

Vehicles approaching from the west via Science Lab Crossing should avoid Shahbagh by turning towards Nilkhet/Palashi or towards Sonargaon Road (Hatirpool) and then use the Banglamotor link road.

Vehicles coming from High Court or Kadam Fountain Crossing should avoid Shahbagh and continue straight on Hare Road or Shaheed Captain Monsur Ali Sarani (Moghbazar Road).

Similarly, vehicles approaching from the north via Kakrail Mosque Crossing should continue straight towards Gulistan.