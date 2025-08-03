‘Manifesto for a new Bangladesh’ at NCP rally today

Party demands July Charter be legally binding

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam has announced that the NCP will hold a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar today, where the manifesto for a new Bangladesh will be read out.

"Tomorrow [today] we will officially conclude our July march at Shaheed Minar. There we will read out the manifesto of a new Bangladesh, where we, on behalf of the NCP, will unveil our vision and action plans for the future of the country," he told a press conference at the party's office in Banglamotor yesterday.

He also stated that the party would use the rally to demand that the July Charter be issued by August 5 and the document be made legally binding.

"The next parliament must be formed on the basis of the July Charter, and the charter must be implemented during the tenure of this interim government."

Nahid expressed regret over the NCP rally overlapping with the Chhatra Dal programme, and HSC and BCS exams.

"There will likely be traffic congestion in the city. We sincerely apologise to the residents and students for this. As August is a historic month, we have to hold our programme on this day."

In the same vein, Chhatra Dal yesterday also expressed advance regret for any public inconvenience that may arise due to its rally at Shahbagh intersection.

In a press statement, it said it is aware of the potential disruption such a rally could cause on a working day in the busy capital, but has urged city residents to view the matter with understanding.

Meanwhile, Dhaka police have urged city dwellers, particularly HSC, equivalent, and BCS examinees, to leave for their exam centres well ahead of time to avoid delays.