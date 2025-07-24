Google Photos adds AI video creation feature

The video generation tool is currently available for Android and iOS users in the US, while the style transformation feature will roll out in the coming weeks. Images: Google official blog

Google has announced new AI features in Google Photos that allow users to convert still images into short videos and apply artistic styles to photographs. The tools, currently rolling out to US users, utilise the company's Veo 2 AI model to generate content from existing photos in a user's library.

According to an official blog post by Google, the new 'Photo to Video' feature enables the creation of six-second clips from static images. Users can select a photograph and choose between two options: "Subtle movements" or "I'm feeling lucky" to generate animated versions. As per the blog post, this feature can make old photographs appear to come to life with small motions. A separate 'Remix' tool will allow photographs to be converted into different artistic styles, including anime, comic book, sketch, and 3D animation formats.

These features will be organised in a new 'Create' tab within the Google Photos mobile application, scheduled to appear in August, says the company. The video generation tool is currently available for Android and iOS users in the US, while the style transformation feature will roll out in the coming weeks.

Google states all AI-generated content will include both visible and invisible digital watermarks to identify it as artificially created. The company mentions implementing safety evaluations and feedback mechanisms, acknowledging that outputs may sometimes produce unexpected or inaccurate results. Users can rate generated content to help improve the systems.

The introduction follows similar AI-powered video generation capabilities recently added to Google's Gemini chatbot and YouTube platform. No information has been provided about potential expansion to other countries or additional features at this time.