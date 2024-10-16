Facebook and Instagram sued for being addictive to teens

The states claim Meta's platforms also cause issues like anxiety, depression, and body-image problems among young users. Image: Pixabay

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing lawsuits brought by US states accusing it of harming teens' mental health by making its platforms addictive.

According to a recent report by Reuters, a federal judge in California, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, ruled that the lawsuits, filed by over 30 states including California, New York, and Florida, can proceed. The states claim Meta's platforms also cause issues like anxiety, depression, and body-image problems among young users.

While Meta tried to dismiss these lawsuits, the judge ruled that the case could move forward, although she limited some parts of the claims. Meta argued that it was protected by Section 230, a federal law that shields online platforms, but the judge found the states had enough evidence to continue with most of their case, states the Reuters report.

Regarding the lawsuits, California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated, "Meta needs to be held accountable for the harm it has caused children."

As per Reuters, a Meta spokesperson disagreed with the ruling and highlighted the tech giant's efforts to protect teens, such as introducing new 'Teen Accounts' on Instagram with added safety features. Meanwhile, Google, which also faces similar lawsuits, denied the allegations and stated that it has always prioritised providing a safer experience for young users.

This ruling also affects other tech companies like TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat, which are facing personal injury lawsuits. These claims accuse social media platforms of using addictive algorithms without warning users of the risks, further adds the report.

The lawsuits, which seek court orders and financial damages, are part of a broader wave of legal action aimed at holding social media companies responsible for their platforms' effects on teens' mental health.