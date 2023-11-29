Apurba gears up for new project with Chennai’s action director

Renowned actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba is all set to play a significant role in a drama titled "Dark Justice", which was both written and directed by Topu Khan. Notably, an action director from Chennai was involved in choreographing the action sequences for this drama which will be produced for a YouTube channel.

Delowar Hossain Dil contributed to the dialogues and screenplay of the drama while the concept and production of the story are attributed to Akbor Haider Munna.

Topu Khan, the director told The Daily Star, "I believe no producer has made as many arrangements for any online content before. It has been created with the highest budget in the country. A fight director from Chennai was responsible for designing the action scenes, and all these exclusive decisions have been produced under the banner of Club 11 Entertainment."

Confirming that "Dark Justice" will only be available on Club 11 Entertainment's channel, the director added, "The teaser and trailer are scheduled to be released in the middle of next month, following which the drama will be released on the channel. Apurba bhai and Irfan Sajjad are working together on this after eight long years. I am optimistic about the drama."