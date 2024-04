Eid special: What to watch today

As the festival approaches, television channels offer a diverse range of programmes and exclusive dramas curated for the entire week of Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition to premiering new content, they have organised special screenings of popular films for the audience to enjoy on the first day of the festival.

Let's explore the exciting lineup of entertainment options available for the audience on Eid Day (April 11).

BTV

"Special Children's Magazine Programme"

Time: 11:20 am

"Special Dance Programme" [Episode 1]

Time: 12:30 pm

Featuring Mehazabien Chowdhury, Evan Shahriar Sohag, Prarthona Fardin Dighi, Anchol, Tahmina Sultana Mou, Sohana Saba, Torsa, Prantik, Nayeem, and Mim Chowdhury

"Eid Adda" [Episode 1]

Time: 1:10 pm

Film "Bajaw Biyer Bajna"

Direction: Mohammad Hossain Jamie

Cast: Riaz, Apu Biswas, Arzu, Jona, Wasim, among others.

Time: 2:30 pm

"Special Musical programme"

Time: 4:45 pm

"Band Show-Musical Express" [Episode-1]

Line-up: Chirkutt, Joler Gaan, Obscure

Time: 7 pm

Drama "Golaper Shubash"

Direction: Akram Khan

Cast: Dilara Zaman, Tonoy Biswas, and Labonnyo Chowdhury among others.

Time: 8:30 pm

"Chhayachhondo" [Episode 1]

Time: 9:30 pm

"Anondo Mela"

Host: Nusraat Faria

Guest: Runa Laila

Time: 10:20 pm

ATN Bangla

Drama "Eid Selami"

Script and Direction: Rafat Mazumder Rinku

Cast: Jovan, Samira Khan Mahi, and Somu Chowdhury

Time: 9 am

Film "Dhaka Attack"

Direction: Dipankar Dipon

Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Mahiya Mahi, and Taskeen Rahman among others.

Time: 10:20 am

Children Special Programme "Eider Khushi"

Direction: Nahid Rahman

Time: 1:25 pm

Film "Din the Day"

Direction: Morteza Atashzamzam

Cast: Ananta Jalil, Barsha, and Misha Sawdagar among others.

Time: 3 pm

Seven-episode drama "Alal O Dulal" [Day-1]

Direction: Shahid Un Nabi

Time: 6:20 pm

Cast: Shamim Sarkar, Chashi Alam, Shakh, Samanta Parvez, and Javed Gazi amongst others.

Eid special fiction "Alokito Ondhokar"

Direction: Hanif Sanket

Telefilm "Housemaid"

Direction: Priti Dutta

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Heme

Time: 11:30 pm

Channel i

Film "Nekabborer Mohaproyan"

Direction: Masud Pathik

Cast: Mamunur Rashid, Shimla, Jewel Juhur

Time: 1:15 pm

Telefilm "Jiboner Kachhe"

Direction: Arif Khan

Script: Bipasha Hayat

Cast: Afzal Hossain, Sadiya Islam Mou

Time: 2:30 pm

Telefilm "Neel Shukh"

Script and Direction: Vicky Zahed

Cast: Mehazabien Chowdhury

Time: 4:30 pm

Fiction "Gaye Holuder Raat"

Direction: Salahuddin Lavlu

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Riyamoni, Mili Basher, Dolly Zahur

Time: 7:50 pm

Fiction "Shilabrishti Shorbot"

Direction: Abul Hayat

Cast: Chitralekha Guha, Abul Hayat, and Zakia Bari Mamo

Time: 9:35 pm

NTV

Fiction "Kolaholer Por"

Script and Direction: Shihab Shaheen

Cast: Mushfik R Farhan, Keya Payel, Somu Chowdhury, and Mili Basher

Time: 9 am

Film "Poramon 2"

Direction: Raihan Rafi

Cast: Siam Ahmed, Puja Chery, Bapparaj and Fazlur Rahman Babu

Time: 10:05 am

Telefilm "Obhab"

Direction: Anonno Emon

Cast: Abul Hayat, Tania Brishty, Shohel Mondol, and Sumon Ahmed Babu

Time: 2:30 pm

Game show "Khela Khela"

Host: Abhijit and Joy Saha

Guest: Samira Khan Mahi, Alongkar Chowdhury, Nabila Islam and Kornia, Hoimonti Rakshit, and Abanti Sithi

Time: 5:10 pm

Eid Special drama "Probashi Poribar"

Script and Direction: Maruf Rehman

Cast: Pran Roy, Maimuna Momo, Shemonty Shoumi, Milon Bhattyacharya, and Mim Chowdhury

Time: 6:45 pm

Drama "Amoron Biyeshon"

Script and Direction: Serniabat Shawon

Cast: Tanjin Tisha, Jonayed Bukdadi, and Shilpi Sarkar Apu

Time: 7:55 pm

Drama "Emergency Biye"

Direction: Taifur Jahan Ashik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Mim Chowdhury, and Shamim Zaman

Time: 9:30 pm

Fiction "Oshshikar"

Direction: Musafir Rony

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme, and Fazlur Rahman Babu

Time: 11:05 pm

MAASRANGA

Seven-episode Drama "Iti Tomar Ami"

Script: Brindaban Das

Direction: Ejaz Munna

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Mamunur Rashid, Roddhur Shoishob Shuddho, and Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 9:10 pm

Fiction "Ebhabeo Bhalobasha Hoy"

Direction: Shah Mohammad Rakib

Cast: Mushfik Farhan and Sadiya Ayman

Time: 8 pm

Banglavision

Film "Ek Takar Denmohor"

Direction: MB Manik

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misha Sawdagar

Time: 10:10 am

Drama "Shompotti"

Script and Direction: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Chashi Alam

Time: 2:10 pm

Fiction "Tomay Bhalobeshe"

Direction: Toufiqul Islam

Cast: Mushfik Farhan, Aisha Khan

Time: 5:10 pm

Fiction "Dottok"

Direction: Pathik Shadhon

Cast: Yash Rohan, Tanjim Saiara Totini

Time: 6:25 pm

Fiction "Bari Gari Nari"

Direction: Taifur Jahan

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Sarika

Time: 7:45

Seven-episode drama "Miss Shiulir Premikera" [Episode-1]

Script and Direction: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Tania Brishti, Pavel, and Shamima Naznin among others.

Time: 8:40 pm

Fiction "Private Biye"

Script and Direction: Imran Hawlader

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 9:25 pm

Fiction "Husband of the Year"

Script and Direction: Mahmudur Raham Hime

Cast: Mushfiq Farhan and Tanjin Tisha

Time: 10:45 pm

Fiction "Moner Kolahol"

Direction: Rubel Hasan

Cast: Apurba and Sabila Nur

Time: 11:35 pm

DEEPTO TV

TV feature film "Icon Man"

Direction: Sanjoy Somadder

Cast: Apurba, Nusraat Faria

Time: 9 am

World TV premiere of "Nolok"

Direction: Sakib Sonet

Cast: Shakib Khan, Bobby, Mousumi, Omar Sani, Tariq Anam Khan

Time: 1 pm

Original Web-film "UNO Sir"

Direction: Syed Shakil

Cast: Apurba, Tanjim Saiara Totini, Intekhab Dinar

Time: 4 pm

Fiction "Durey Kothay"

Direction: Tareq Reza Rahman

Cast: Safa Kabir, Khairul Basar

Time: 7 pm

Drama "Neshar Latim"

Direction: Sohel Hasan

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 8 pm

Seven-episode drama "Balokdoler Kando"

Direction: Tuhin Hossain

Cast: Jovan, Nabila Islam, Nazia Haque Orsha

Time: 9:45 pm

Fiction "Matter of Family"

Direction: Mehedi Hasan Hridoy

Cast: Mushfiq Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 10:05 pm

Fiction "Jadukor Motaleb"

Direction: Rakesh Basu

Cast: Mosharraf Karim and Tania Brishty

Time: 11:05 pm

DURONTO TV

"Hoi Hoi Holla" season 3

Direction: Partho Protim Halder

Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishrak Turjo, Somadrita Turjo, Abul Hayat, Saju Khadem, Pran Roy

Time: 9:30 am, 1:30 pm and 9:30 pm

"Banai Mojar Khabar Ma-Baba R Ami" season 3

Direction: Amina Nowshin Raisa

Time: 7:30 am, 2 pm, and 7 pm.