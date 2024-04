Eid Day 2: What to watch on television today

As the festival continues, television channels are gearing up to present a diverse range of programs and exclusive dramas curated for the entire week of Eid-ul-Fitr. Alongside premiering new content, they have organised special screenings of popular films for audiences to enjoy on the festival's second day.

Let's dive into the exciting array of entertainment choices available to audiences on Eid Day 2 (April 12).

BTV

"Children Special Program"

Time: 8:15 am

Eid special musical program: "Chayachobi"

Time: 9:30 am

"Eid special dance program"

Time: 10:10 am

Eid special reality show: "Rommo Bitorko"

Time: 11:00 am

Eid celebrity program: "Eid Adda"

Time: 1:30 pm

"Eid special musical program"

Time: 4:45 pm

Eid special magazine program: "Somporko"

Time: 6:20 pm

Eid special band show: "Musical Express" (part-2)

Time: 7:00 pm

Eid special program: "Ityadi"

Time: 8:30 pm

Eid special drama: "Joubon"

Time: 10:20 pm

ATN

Eid special tele-fiction: "Je Jibon Tomar Amar"

Director: Shah Mohammad Rakib

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi

Film: "Kagojer Bou"

Director: Chayanika Chowdhury

Cast: Pori Moni, DA Tayeb

Time: 10:20 pm

Film: "Durdorsho Premik"

Director: MB Manik

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misha Sawdagor

Time: 3:00 pm

Seven-episode special drama episode 2: "Alal o Dulal"

Director: Shahid Un Nabi

Cast: Shamim Hasan Sarkar, Chashi Alam, Anika Kabir Shakh

Time: 6:20 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: "Moddhobitter Shongshar"

Director: Mahmudur Rahman Rana

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Tanjin Tisha,

Time: 7:40 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: "Ami Nervous"

Director: Taifur Jahan Asik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanha Tasnia

Time: 8:45 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: "Foreign Lover"

Director: Taifur Jahan Asik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanha Tasnia

Channel i

Film: "Psycho"

Director: Anonno Mamun

Cast: Puja Chery, Ziaul Roshan,

Time: 10:15 am

Eid special tele-film: "Shera Ruposhi"

Director: Anonno Emon

Cast: Shashwta Datta, Riya Moni

Time: 2:30 pm

Seven-episode special drama ( episode 3): "Abar Dawaat"

Director: Ishtiak Ahmed Rumel

Cast: Marzuk Russell , Chashi Alam,

Time: 7:50 pm

Seven-episode special drama: "Ki Bhul Chilo"

Director: Masrikul Alam

Cast: Sabila Nur, Manoj Pramanik

Time: 9:35 pm

NTV

Eid special drama: "Probashi Poriber Eid special"

Director: Maruf Rehman

Cast: Pran Roy, Maimuna Momo

Time: 8:00 am

Eid special tele-fiction: "Last Night"

Director: Rakesh Basu

Cast: Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Tanjim Saiara Totini

Time: 9:00 am

Film: "Nabab"

Director: Joydeep Mukherjee

Cast: Shakib Khan, Shubashree

Time: 10:05 am

Eid special tele-fiction: "Jadur Shohor"

Director: Tuhin Hossain

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Safa Kabir

Time: 7:55 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: "Ubhoy Shongkot"

Director: Mehedi Hasan Hridoy

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Keya Payel

Time: 9:30 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: "Shombhoto Prem"

Director: Pothik Sadhon

Cast: Yash Rohan, Totini,

Time: 11:05 pm

Maasranga Television

Eid special tele-fiction: Homemate

Director: Mabrur Rashid Bannah

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Tasnia Farin

Time: 8:00 pm

Seven episode drama ( episode 2): "Iti Tomar Ami"

Director: Ejaz Munna

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Mamunur Rashid, Shoishob Roddur Shuddho

Time: 9:10 pm

Eid special tele-film: "Premik Premika"

Director: Priti Dutta

Cast: Yash Rohan, Tasnuva Tisha

Time: 11:30 pm

Banglavision

Film: "Raja Babu"

Director: Badiul alom Khokon

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas

Eid special tele-film: "Paonadar"

Director: Taifur Jahan

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Shamim Zaman

Time: 2:10 pm

Eid special drama: "Tin Tekka"

Director: Surjo

Cast: Marzuk Rusell, Chashi Alam

Time: 5:10 pm

Eid special drama: "Jotishi Bou"

Director: Mishuk Mithu

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Tania Brishty

Time: 7:45 pm

Seven-episode special drama: "Miss Sheuly Premikera"

Director: Sagor Jahan

Cast: Tania Brishty, Pavel, Rumel

Time: 8:40 pm

Deepto

Film: "Badsha"

Director: Baba Yadav

Cast: Jeet, Nusrat Faria

Time: 9:00 am

Film: "Jinn"

Director: Nader Chowdhury

Cast: Puja Chery, Shajal Noor, Ziaul Roshan

Time: 1:00 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: "Ondhokar Shohor"

Director: Golam Sohrab Dodul

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Nishat Priom

Time: 7:00 pm

Seven episodes drama (episode 2): "Balokder Kando"

Director: Tuhin Hossain

Cast: Jovan, Nazia Haque Orsha

Time: 9:45 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: "Maleker Shopno"

Director: Toufiqul Islam

Cast: Niloy, Tania Brishti

Time: 10:05 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: "Nikhoj"

Director: Sadat Russell

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi,

DURONTO TV

"Hoi Hoi Holla" Season 3

Direction: Partho Protim Halder

Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishrak Turjo, Somadrita Turjo, Abul Hayat, Saju Khadem and Pran Roy among others.

Time: 9:30 am, 1:30 pm and 9:30 pm

"Banai Mojar Khabar Ma-Baba R Ami" Season 3

Direction: Amina Nowshin Raisa

Time: 7:30 am, 2 pm, and 7 pm