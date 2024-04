Eid Day 4: What to watch on television today

As the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr unfold, television channels are preparing to showcase an extensive variety of programs and exclusive dramas tailored for the week-long celebration. In addition to unveiling new content, they have also arranged special screenings of beloved films, ensuring viewers have plenty to enjoy.

Let's explore the exciting lineup of entertainment options available for the audience today (April 14), on the fourth day of Eid.

Boishakhi TV

Special Musical Programme

Shudhu Cinemar Gaan

Time: 1:00 pm

Film: Ami Jail Theke Bolchi

Director: Malek Afsari

Cast: Manna, Moushumi, Nodi, Omor Sani etc.

Time: 2:30 pm

Fiction: Panch Ton

Cast: Masud Rana Mithu, Farzana Ahsan Mihi, Shaheed Nabi, Ananda Khaled, Ehsan etc.

Time: 5:45 pm.

Fiction: Hridoye Tumi

Cast: Abdun Noor Sajal, Nadia Meem, Shatabdi Wadud etc

Time: 6:20 pm

Duronto TV

Film: A Most Annoying Island

Time: 3:00 pm

Maasranga

Fiction: Patabahar

Direction: Tareque Reza Shahriar

Cast: Irfan Sajjad, Sadia Ayman etc.

Time: 8:00 pm

Channel-i

Film: Deshantar

Direction: Ashutosh Sujon

Cast: Yash Rohan, Ahmed Rubel, Mamunur Rashid etc

Time: 10:15 am

Fiction: Brand New Jamai

Direction: Aniruddha Rasel

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Sarwat Azad, Bristy etc.

Time: 4:30 pm

Telefilm: I Love Metrorail

Direction: Kochi Khandaker

Cast: Shahed, Lolona Nur, Sohel Khan, Chashi Alam etc

Time: 2:30 pm.

Fiction: Feel My Love

Direction: Mashfiqul Alam

Cast: Tousif Mahbub, Safa Kabir etc.

Time: 7:50 pm

Fiction: The Last Train

Direction: Mrittunjay Sardar

Cast: Tanjim Totine, Sohel Mandal, Masum Bashar, Mili Bashar etc.

Time: 9:35 pm

ATN Bangla

Fiction: Dhaka to Dubai

Direction: Mohidul Mahim

Cast: Afran Nisho, Mehazabien, Shahidul Islam etc

Time: 9:00 am

Film: Priya Amar Jaan

Direction: Raju Chowdhury

Cast: Shakib Khan, Opu Biswas, Misha Sawdagar etc

Time: 6:20 pm

Fiction: Ajkal Tumi Emon

Direction: Maruf Hossain Sajib

Cast: Khairul Bashar, Sadia Ayman etc

Time: 8:45 pm

Banglavision

Film: Koti Takar Prem

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas among others

Time: 10:10 am

Fiction: Baap Betar Biye

Cast: Mir Sabbir, Amirul Islam Chowdhury, Urmila etc

Time: 5:10 pm

Fiction: Full Mental Jamai

Direction: Sokal Ahmed

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tania Bristy etc

Time: 7:45 pm

Deepto TV

Film: Dhatteriki

Direction: Shamim Ahmed Rony

Cast: Arefin Shuvoo, Nusrat Faria

Time: 9:00 am

Film: Dahan

Direction: Raihan Rafi

Cast: Siam Ahmed, Puja Chery, Mamo, Fazlur Rahman Babu etc

Time: 1:00 pm

Fiction: Bakbakum

Direction: Toufiqul Islam

Cast: Apurba, Safa Kabir

Time: 7:00 pm

