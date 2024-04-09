Joy and caution as Eid holiday begins

Amid homebound rush and season change, a few things to remember

As the month of Ramadan begins to end, let us not forget to carry forward with us its messages of charity and moderation. These are the lessons we are supposed to reflect upon not just in these days of fasting but also afterwards. And they acquire additional significance because of the acute struggles that many of our fellow countrymen are facing due to the ongoing inflationary pressure. And so, let us extend our hand and support to those who are struggling, and make this Eid a joyous occasion for all.

Ensuring the safety of everyone during the Eid holiday is another issue of immense importance. As tens of thousands of people journey home to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones, and then back, their safety is a crucial concern. Every year, we see many lives needlessly lost during this time. Such tragedies must stop. The government must take all precautionary measures to ensure it, not just on our roads and highways, but also across all modes of transportation. People themselves should also be careful and put safety above everything. We also urge our law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for any sign of trouble on the highways—extortion, robbery, reckless driving, etc—or charging of extra bus fees, and take preventive steps.

We have already mentioned in this column the danger of dengue spread during this time. Those leaving their homes during Eid should ensure that they do not leave stagnant water lying around to create a breeding ground for aedes mosquitoes. Additionally, it is expected that the holidays may see significant rainfall and perhaps even thunderstorms. According to a report, seasonal thunderstorms across six districts have left at least 11 people dead on Sunday. As more people gather in open spaces during Eid celebrations, it is imperative that people ensure their own safety in the midst of extreme weather events.

These concerns notwithstanding, we want to focus on the brighter side of things: the lessons of the holy month and the prospects of the coming days. Let us hope that as the Ramadan nears its end, we will have rekindled its values within ourselves and indeed passed them on to others. As a nation, let us work together for the greater good of our society. We wish everyone a safe and joyous Eid.