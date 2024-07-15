Dengue may spike in Aug or Sept

Fear experts, call for central action plan

Dengue cases might start to increase during August or September, as this year's outbreak will get delayed due to the monsoon starting late, said experts at a programme yesterday.

However, they said, the outbreak may not be as intense this year compared to last year.

They made the remarks at a discussion, titled "Reasons for failure to control dengue and what to be done", organised by Poribesh Bachao Andolon (Poba).

At the discussion, Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of Directorate General of Health Services, said local government and the health department must work together to control dengue.

Suggesting the launch of a national strategy to control the mosquito-borne disease, he said such a strategy was prepared a few days ago. But it needs to be updated, he added.

Kabirul Bashar, professor of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University, said, "Dengue may be prevalent in the country in August or September. This year's dengue outbreak may not be the same as last year."

Rumana Huque, teacher of economics at Dhaka University, said financial pressure also increases for a dengue patient, as both dengue tests and treatments cost quite a lot of money.

If a dengue patient takes treatment at a government hospital, it may cost them Tk 35,000 to Tk 40,000, and it may cost Tk 60,000 to Tk 65,000 on average at a private hospital.

Presenting the keynote speech, Dr Lenin Chowdhury, executive president of Poba, said, "From 2000 to 2018, dengue was confined to only a few major cities, including Dhaka. Since 2019, dengue has spread across the country."

"Within this time, it was necessary to formulate a comprehensive central action plan to control dengue. But it was not done," he said.

"The city corporation authorities sprayed mosquito repellents and managed dengue hotspots only in big cities, including the capital. However, due to a lack of coordination, the country's people experienced a severe dengue outbreak in 2023," said Dr Lenin.

This year the monsoon started a little late, delaying the dengue outbreak, he said, adding, "Forty-eight people have died of dengue so far this year. The number can increase in the coming days."

Mosquito control drives are only seen when dengue cases increase, but such drives are needed throughout the year, he also said.

Hafizur Rahman Moyna, vice president of Poba, said it is important to consider the environmental damage while spreading mosquito-killing medicines. He called upon everyone to use them consciously.