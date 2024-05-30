Editorial
Thu May 30, 2024 02:07 PM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 02:26 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Managing dengue hotspots can be the difference between life and death

DGHS survey finds high density of Aedes larvae in 41 Dhaka wards
Thu May 30, 2024 02:07 PM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 02:26 PM
VISUAL: STAR

After 2023, which turned out to be the deadliest year on record in terms of dengue in Bangladesh, there was a feeling that things couldn't get any worse, that we had hit rock bottom. But barely five months into 2024, that feeling is beginning to evaporate as rock bottom appears to be still some distance away. By May 28, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 2,795 dengue patients were hospitalised and 35 died in the country, compared to 13 deaths in the same period last year. This points to a potential repeat—or more likely an exacerbation—of the 2023 outbreak, which had claimed 1,705 lives.

Read more

Don’t mess up dengue control this time

Further fuelling this assumption is a recent survey by the DGHS that revealed a disturbing increase in the presence of Aedes mosquito larvae in Dhaka, where most of the infections and fatalities are usually recorded. According to the survey, a high density of Aedes larvae has been found in 29 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 12 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). It means that residents in 41 out of the 99 wards surveyed are at high risk, a number that will rise as the monsoon approaches. And if dengue data is collected from both government and private hospitals this year—as the DGHS said it would—year-end figures would no doubt shoot through the roof.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

What 'success' is the mayor talking about?

All this certainly makes for depressing reading. However, the authorities have so far shown no sense of urgency that the situation demands. Early efforts to destroy mosquito breeding grounds have been lacklustre, haphazard, and unmotivated. There has even been a misguided sense of complacency as displayed by the DSCC mayor who, against evidence, claimed "success" in their fight against dengue last year. Moreover, the government is yet to form a scientific, comprehensive response plan befitting a disease that now poses a threat round the year. It is yet to introduce an integrated vector management system to enable proper interventions.

dengue outbreak 2024
Read more

Dengue situation ‘alarming’ already

Clearly, we need an urgent course correction. A large part of the fight against dengue is preventing the breeding of Aedes mosquito, and the government must double down on this going forward. Experts have suggested hotspot management across the country, focusing on the addresses of dengue patients. This will require proper collaboration among the relevant agencies including DGHS and city corporations.

Related topic:
dengue hotspots in Dhakadengue outbreak 2024dengue in bangladeshdengue controlAedes mosquito breeding groundsdengue infectionBangladesh public health
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Reducing preterm births is an achievable goal. Why are we failing then?

7m ago

Don’t mess up dengue control this time

3w ago
Precautionary measures to address the threat of a dengue outbreak after eid

A danger lurking in the shadows

11m ago

How did Bangladesh end up with its deadliest dengue outbreak?

7m ago

Eid and dengue can be a dangerous mix

1m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘অনির্ভরযোগ্য আচরণ’: আ. লীগ সংশ্লিষ্ট ১৪৮ অ্যাকাউন্ট-পেজ সরিয়ে দিল ফেসবুক

এইমাত্র
push notification