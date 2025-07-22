Two advisers, press secy leave Milestone College after 9 hrs

They have been inside the campus since 10:30am this morning

Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, and the chief adviser's press team -- including Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam -- left the Milestone College premises at 7:33pm today, amid tight security. They have been inside the campus since 10:30am this morning.

The government officials had momentarily left the campus around 3:25pm today. They were escorted by a large number of police personnel.

However, their path was blocked near the MRT-6 depot, and the cars carrying them were forced to turn back and return to the campus.

Before that, at 2:13pm, hundreds of students chanted slogans "Bhua! Bhua!" (Fake! Fake!) and assaulted policemen, who were guarding the entrance of Building 5 of the college, where the advisers were holding a closed-door meeting with the teachers and five to seven student representatives. At the same time, hundreds of students was outside, chanting slogans.

The protesters hurled brick chunks and attacked the police personnel with sticks.

They also barred journalists from covering the event, alleging that the media was not publishing the "accurate number" of deceased.

The police then momentarily vacated the area.

After assurances from college authorities about their demands being met, the students left the area and positioned themselves outside the college gate around 2:40pm.

Around 200-300 policemen subsequently entered the Milestone campus once more around 3:00pm. And then around 3:25pm, the two advises and the press secretary were escorted out.

Soon after, their paths were blocked near the adjacent MRT-6 depot, and the advisers then turned back and once again went inside the Milestone College campus.

Earlier this morning, students of Milestone School and College staged a demonstration on their campus, demanding justice for the victims of yesterday's fatal jet crash on their campus in Uttara's Diabari.

Around 10:30am, Prof CR Abrar and Asif Nazrul visited the campus. As they were leaving, students surrounded them, continuing their protest and alleging negligence.

Around 1:55pm, under police protection, Asif Nazrul spoke through a handheld microphone in front of Building 5. Education Adviser Prof C R Abrar and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present.

"We fully agree with your demands. The demands you have made are very reasonable. On behalf of the government, I assure you that each of your demands will be fulfilled. We have come here as guardians to show our sympathy. We will accept your demands," Asif Nazrul said.