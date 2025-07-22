Air Force Jet Crash
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:26 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 06:17 PM

Death toll from Uttara plane crash rises to 31: ISPR

Photo: Prabir Das

The death toll from Monday's aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara has risen to 31, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Of the deceased, 16 died at the Combined Military Hospital, 10 at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, two at Lubana General Hospital, and one each at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, and United Hospital.

Besides, 165 others were injured in the incident, the ISPR said in a statement issued around 2:15pm.

The authorities have said this is the latest official count and urged everyone not to pay heed to any rumours regarding the casualties.

