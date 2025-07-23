‘Important to have strong air base at Kurmitola’

Says chief of air staff

Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan yesterday urged all to shun rumours and remain united during these trying times, stressing that it was essential for national sovereignty to have a strong air base in Dhaka's Kurmitola.

He also extended his condolences to the families of all those who were killed and injured in the crash of a fighter jet on the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara.

"Accidents like this are very difficult to control, especially in a densely populated country like ours. When I first flew from this base in 1985, there was nothing around here. Uttara was just empty land. But now, look at it."

He made the remarks while addressing journalists on the tarmac of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker located next to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Kurmitola.

"This is our main base... this is our most important space. All the VIPs live here, our structures are here, and the parliament is here. There is a matter of protection. So, it's very important to have a strong air base here."

On Monday afternoon, shortly after taking off from this air base, the F-7 BGI jet, piloted by flight lieutenant Towkir Islam, encountered a "mechanical faliure", before plunging from the air into the school building in Uttara's Diabari.

"There's been talk that these aircraft are old. But fighter jets don't become outdated quickly," he said, adding, "They typically have a 30-year life cycle. One or two decades is not an issue; it's about proper maintenance. And I assure you, we make no compromises."

The air chief said BAF receives all necessary maintenance support and technology from the countries from which it procures the aircraft.

"The engines are maintained according to flight-hour limits, never beyond. Technologically, they may be old, but the aircraft are airworthy. We're also working on bringing in newer-generation jets. But even modern jets crash; there's no guarantee. What matters is proper maintenance, and we do that here and abroad."

Asked whether the crash was caused by a mechanical failure, he said a high-level investigation committee has been formed.

"The committee will determine the cause of the accident. If we find any fault or shortcoming, we will take corrective action."

He said speculation spread online due to a lack of complete information.

"Many people don't understand aviation. That's why misinformation spreads. I can't give my personal assumption before the investigation report. If the pilot had survived, or the aircraft remained intact, we'd have known more. But both are gone. So please, have patience."

The air chief also described the pilot's final actions before the crash.

"When the aircraft went out of control, the pilot made every effort to steer it toward an empty space. He found a field and tried to land there. But his effort didn't succeed; the aircraft struck the building instead.

"In trying to avoid civilian casualties, he delayed ejecting from the plane. That delay cost him his life. We held his funeral today. He gave his life in the line of duty, and I offer my deepest condolences to his family."

Hasan Mahmood was visibly emotional throughout the briefing, held shortly after a visit to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where many of the injured were being treated.

"Before coming here, I visited CMH. I will go to the burn unit soon. The air force stands firmly beside the victims' families. This death toll is deeply painful to me. But I hope it will not rise much further, in sha Allah."

"I pray for the souls of the deceased and extend heartfelt condolences to their families."

He urged the public not to believe rumours circulating on social media.

"A strong air force is essential for our sovereignty. Do not weaken this pillar with rumours. We are releasing all updates through ISPR as soon as they are available. There's nothing to hide; what would we hide from our own people?"

The air chief ended his briefing with a call for unity.

"This has broken my heart, as I'm sure it has yours. While we may not be able to remove the grief completely, we will do everything possible to support the families. Let us stay united. This is very, very important."