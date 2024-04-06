Southern Routes: Bus operators charging extra ahead of Eid

Passengers pay additional Tk 100-300 per ticket

Sirajul Islam, a businessman from Dhaka's Rayerbagh, was waiting for a BRTC bus in Fulbaria bus terminal area around 3:30pm yesterday. He would travel to Barishal with his wife and two sons.

He said he had to buy four tickets for Tk 800 each, up from the regular price of Tk 600.

Like Sirajul, many other holidaymakers were seen waiting in the terminal area for buses. Many of them alleged that bus operators charged them extra fares due to the Eid rush.

Rashida Begum, who was waiting with her son and younger sister Aleya Begum, echoed Sirajul's complaint.

"I travel on Dhaka-Barishal route every month on BRTC's air-conditioned buses for a fare of Tk 600. But today [yesterday] I had to pay an additional Tk 200 for each ticket," she said.

Asked about the complaint, Md Delwar, a ticket seller at the BRTC's Barisal bus counter, said, "We are charging passengers slightly higher fares because our buses are not having enough passengers on their return trips to Dhaka."

Md Ashik, a passenger of Golden Line Paribahan, said, "Over the year, many transport workers are seen literally dragging passengers into buses. But when the Eid approaches, their behaviour with passengers changes. They force the vacationers to pay extra fares.

"The regular fare for a journey on Dhaka-Barishal route by a non-air-conditioned bus is Tk 500. But I had to pay an additional Tk 200 for a ticket to Barishal today [yesterday]."

Md Jamal, manager at the ticket counter of Golden Line Paribahan, told The Daily Star, "We need to operate almost empty buses back to Dhaka during the Eid season. That's why we cannot but charge the passengers extra."

BRTC Director (Technical) Colonel Mohammad Mubarak Hossain Majumdar said they have received some complaints about some bus operators charging passengers extra fares.

"Basically, those who operate our buses on lease are doing this. We will have a meeting tomorrow [today], where we will discuss this issue. We will give more specific instructions to the bus operators in this regard," he told The Daily Star.

The situation was almost similar at Gabtoli Bus Terminal. Passengers traveling from Dhaka to Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore and Magura had to pay an additional Tk 100 to Tk 300 per ticket at the counters of Shyamoli Travels, Shyamoli NR Travels, Satkhira Line, SP Paribahan, and K Line Transport.

Visiting the ticket counter of Sohagh Paribahan, this correspondent found that the bus operator was selling advance tickets for trips to Jashore for Tk 750 each instead of the regular fare of Tk 650.

Md Asif, a booking assistant at the counter, claimed that they did not charge passengers additional fares.

"If passengers buy tickets from us, they don't need to pay extra money. But if someone buys tickets from the black market, we have nothing to do."

A passenger named Iqbal Anik bought four tickets to Kushtia of an air-conditioned bus of SB Super Deluxe. He said the operator has now hiked the fare to Tk 1,200 from Tk 900.

A staffer at the ticket counter of SB Super Deluxe said that they increased the fare at the instruction of their employer.

Meanwhile, a police control room has been set up in front of the Gabtoli bus terminal to ensure safety of the Eid holidaymakers and deal with any untoward situation.

An on-duty police official said they will take action if any passenger lodge any specific complaint with them.