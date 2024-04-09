50% factories yet to pay salary of March

Garment workers entering a factory in Ashulia yesterday morning as normalcy is returning to the sector after thousands of workers demonstrated for more than two weeks demanding better pay. The labour unrest compelled many factories to suspend production. Photo: Palash Khan

Half of the mills and factories in Bangladesh were yet to clear the salaries of their employees for March even a day before the beginning of the government-announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, according to Industrial Police.

As of yesterday, 51.21 percent, or 4,849 out of 9,469 mills and factories, did not pay the salaries for the month of March, data from the Industrial Police showed.

According to the data, 48.79 percent, or 4,620 mills and factories, had cleared salaries for March as of yesterday.

The factories and mills are located in industrial zones in Ashulia, Savar, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Narsingdi.

On the other hand, 81.35 percent paid bonuses ahead of Eid, while 18.65 percent, or 1,766 mills and factories, are yet to do so.

In a statement, the Industrial Police said some 116 mills and factories would not announce holidays for Eid and that 35.71 percent, or 3,381 mills and factories, had already announced holidays.

As of yesterday, 631 mills and factories were closed and 71 were partially open, the data showed.

SM Mannan Kochi, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said four to five garment factories had faced some trouble in regards to paying workers, but resolved it through negotiations with banks.

It is expected that all workers will be paid the salary for March by today [Tuesday], Kochi also said, adding that most had already paid festival bonuses.

On March 27, State Minister for Labour and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury urged industry owners to clear workers' salaries and festival bonuses before the start of the Eid holidays.

The state minister made the call at a press briefing following a meeting with the representatives of the National Tripartite Consultative Council at the labour ministry.

No specific date was fixed then, but he wanted the payments to be cleared before the start of the government holiday for Eid.

He further said that the workers' Eid holidays would be equal and not shorter than the government-declared holidays.

Moreover, no worker can be terminated or laid off before Eid, Chowdhury said, adding that the payments should be cleared in time to avoid any untoward situation.