Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:13 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:54 PM

Bangladesh

Cabinet decides against extending Eid holiday by a day

Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:13 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:54 PM

There will be no holiday on April 9 before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order yesterday recommended a holiday on April 9 before Eid, but the Cabinet rejected it today.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office this morning.

Read more

Eid holiday to start from April 9?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Responsible sources present at the meeting confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

The committee yesterday recommended adding a day to the start of the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation to make travel to hometowns smoother for holidaymakers.

This year's Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on April 11. The government earlier declared April 10-12 as Eid vacation.

For most, the holidays will be extended by two days automatically as April 13 falls on Saturday and April 14 is Pahela Baishakh.

