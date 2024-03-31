Governance
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 31, 2024 08:31 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:28 PM

Governance

Eid holiday to start from April 9?

Govt body recommends extending holiday by one day to ensure holidaymakers' hassle free travel
Sun Mar 31, 2024 08:31 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:28 PM

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order today recommended that the government extend the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday by one day to ease the travel of holidaymakers.

It recommended that April 9 be added to the declared 3 days of Eid holidays that starts from April 10.

"A recommendation will be sent to the Cabinet tomorrow regarding the extension of Eid holidays," said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, the convener of the committee.

The Cabinet  is scheduled to meet tomorrow.

This year's Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Apr 11. The government declared April 10-12 as public holidays. For most, the holidays will be extended by two days automatically as Apr 13 falls on a Saturday and Apr 14 is Pohela Boishakh, or the first day of the Bangla New Year.

push notification