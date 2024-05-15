Daraz appoints new managing director for Bangladesh 

Daraz Group, the South Asian e-commerce arm of Alibaba, appointed the new managing director for Bangladesh today.

Ben (Qian) Yi replaced Syed Mostahidal Hoq, sources said.

Ben (Qian) Yi is currently serving as the chief business officer at the Philippines operation of Lazada, Alibaba's Southeast Asian e-commerce arm.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq will take over the role of Chairman.

Daraz informed its employees about the appointment during a town hall meeting today. Hoq had been serving Daraz Group as its chief since 2017.

The news comes two and a half months after Daraz laid off more than 400 full-time employees in Bangladesh.

Daraz Group, which operates in five countries including Bangladesh, hasn't replied immediately to a Daily Star request for comments.