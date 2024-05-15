48-hr heatwave alert for 5 divisions

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department's (BMD) issued a fresh 48-hour heatwave alert for five districts at 6:00pm today.

Residents of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, and Barishal divisions should prepare for the ongoing heatwave, which will persist for the next 48 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Met office, reports UNB.

After a scorching April, the beginning of May brought some relief. There were rain and thunderstorms accompanied by hail in several parts of the country in the first week.

The heatwave spells during this month would be much shorter, although slightly humid, said BMD officials and experts.