Young University Rankings 2024: NSU first, BRACU second in Bangladesh

North South University (NSU) has secured the top position among all universities in Bangladesh in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024. NSU ranked in the 301-350 bracket in the rankings. BRAC University was placed in the 351-400 bracket, ranking second in Bangladesh.

These two universities are followed by Khulna University in the 401-500 bracket, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in the 501-600 bracket, ranking third and fourth in Bangladesh respectively.

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings list the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger. The table is based on the same performance indicators as the flagship THE World University Rankings, but the weightings have been adjusted to give less weight to reputation. The 2024 Young University Rankings include 673 universities, including 15 universities from Bangladesh. However, out of the 15, only four were ranked; the rest received the "reporter" status, which means they provided data but did not meet the eligibility criteria to receive a rank.