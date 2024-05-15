Off Campus
Campus Desk
Wed May 15, 2024 05:41 PM
Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 05:46 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

Young University Rankings 2024: NSU first, BRACU second in Bangladesh

Campus Desk
Wed May 15, 2024 05:41 PM Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 05:46 PM

North South University (NSU) has secured the top position among all universities in Bangladesh in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024. NSU ranked in the 301-350 bracket in the rankings. BRAC University was placed in the 351-400 bracket, ranking second in Bangladesh.

These two universities are followed by Khulna University in the 401-500 bracket, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in the 501-600 bracket, ranking third and fourth in Bangladesh respectively. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings list the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger. The table is based on the same performance indicators as the flagship THE World University Rankings, but the weightings have been adjusted to give less weight to reputation. The 2024 Young University Rankings include 673 universities, including 15 universities from Bangladesh. However, out of the 15, only four were ranked; the rest received the "reporter" status, which means they provided data but did not meet the eligibility criteria to receive a rank.

Related topic:
University rankingUniversity RankingsTimes Higher Education rankingyoung university rankingsBRAC UniversityBRACUNSUNorth South University
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Falgun and Puja celebrations at BRAC University

2m ago
Remaking the universities in Bangladesh: The case of trash journals

Remaking the Universities in Bangladesh: The Case of Trash Journals

1y ago

NSU student found dead a day after he went missing

5y ago

Mongol-Tori Phoenix: BRAC University’s next-generation Mars rover

1w ago

Hackers breach NSU registrar’s email to expose security issues

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র নতুন করে বাংলাদেশের জনগণের আস্থা অর্জন করতে চায়: ডোনাল্ড লু

ডোনাল্ড লু বলেন, ‘গত বছর, আমাদের এবং বাংলাদেশের মধ্যে অনেক উত্তেজনা ছিল। যুক্তরাষ্ট্র অবাধ, সুষ্ঠু ও অহিংস নির্বাচনের জন্য খুব কঠোর পরিশ্রম করেছে। এর ফলে উত্তেজনার সৃষ্টি হয়।’

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|কর ও শুল্ক

ফোন কল ও মেট্রো ভাড়ায় চাপতে পারে করের বোঝা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X