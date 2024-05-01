Asia University Rankings: BUET, JU, BAU, NSU top in Bangladesh

Times Higher Education (THE) recently released its 2024 Asia University Rankings which ranks 739 universities from 31 Asian countries/regions.

In Bangladesh, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Jahangirnagar University (JU) sit at the top of the rankings in the 301-350 bracket, which highlights their position in all of Asia. Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) and North South University (NSU) are joint second in the rankings in the 351-400 bracket.

BRAC University (BRACU), Dhaka University (DU), and Rajshahi University (RU) are joint third in the 401-500 bracket. Khulna University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have been placed in the 501-600 bracket.

The 2024 edition of The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings employs identical 18 performance metrics to the THE World University Rankings. However, these metrics are adjusted to better align with the characteristics of Asian institutions. Each university undergoes assessment across key areas including teaching, research, knowledge dissemination, and global perspective, ensuring a thorough and equitable evaluation process. This year's rankings also unveil substantial revisions to the methodology, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance accuracy and relevance.