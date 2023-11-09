Campus
Campus Desk
Thu Nov 9, 2023 04:49 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 10:19 PM

Most Viewed

Campus

South Asia university ranking, 2024: DU ranked 19th, Buet 29th

Campus Desk
Thu Nov 9, 2023 04:49 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 10:19 PM

In the recently released QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2024, Dhaka University (DU) was ranked 19th while Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) was ranked 29th. 

In the same rankings, North South University (NSU) ranked 32nd and BRAC University (BRACU) ranked 63rd. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 2024 QS Asia University Rankings: Southern Asia includes 280 universities from the Southern Asia region. 

Read more

THE World University Ranking: BRACU, DU, JU, NSU top in Bangladesh

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has been ranked as the best university in Southern Asia this year. A total of six Indian universities made it to the top ten universities for the sub-region.

However, when the entire Asian region is considered in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024, DU ranked 140th while Buet ranked 187th. NSU ranked 191st and BRACU has been put in the 281-290 bracket. The Asian region rankings consists of 856 universities from Asia.

Related topic:
qs asia university rankingsqs rankingsqs world university rankingsDhaka University (DU)BuetNSUBRACU
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BUET offering up to Tk 45,000 fellowship for students to encourage research

The need for an admission test

3w ago

‘Women, Gender and Development': Rocky ride along the evolutionary scale

University: Our factory of miseducation

3w ago

Mind the gap in centralised university admissions

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আমাদেরকে পর্যায়ক্রমে ভর্তুকি থেকে বেরিয়ে আসতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা সংশ্লিষ্ট কর্তৃপক্ষকে রাষ্ট্রীয় কোষাগারের বোঝা কমাতে বিদ্যুৎ ও পানির মতো পরিষেবাগুলোতে প্রাথমিকভাবে ভর্তুকি দেওয়ার প্রবণতা থেকে ধীরে ধীরে বেরিয়ে আসার নির্দেশনা দিয়েছেন।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

চরম অসন্তোষ নিয়ে ডোনাল্ড বললেন, ‘আমি চলে যাচ্ছি’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে