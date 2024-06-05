Dhaka University best in Bangladesh: QS Rankings

Dhaka University (DU) has topped the list of best universities in Bangladesh according to the QS World University Rankings 2025 released earlier today. DU ranked 554th globally which is also its best ever position in the QS World University Rankings.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and North South University (NSU) have secured the second and third position in Bangladesh according to the rankings. Globally, BUET has been placed in the 761-770 bracket while NSU has been placed in the 901-950 bracket. BRAC University follows NSU in the list and has been placed in the 1001-1200 bracket.

Last year, DU was placed in the 691-700 bracket.