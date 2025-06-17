BRAC University partners with SOAS, UK on joint PhD in global development

BRAC University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and the SOAS University of London have jointly announced the launch of an innovative collaborative PhD programme aimed at nurturing a new generation of scholars dedicated to transformative global development.

The new equitable partnership builds on a long-established relationship between BRAC University and the SOAS and will offer a joint PhD in the political economy of development, delivered by BRAC University's BRAC Institute of Governance and Development and the SOAS's Department of Economics and Department of Development Studies.

This joint PhD will explore critical themes such as sustainable governance, social development, and inclusive economic growth. It uniquely blends BRAC University's established expertise in practical, field-based research in Bangladesh and connections in other parts of Asia and Africa with the SOAS's global academic perspectives.

This marks BRAC University's first partnership at doctoral level with a university abroad. Since preparations began in the summer of 2023, the two institutions have worked closely to establish a robust international quality assurance framework.

This pioneering initiative will enhance accessibility for students from the region, particularly in Bangladesh, and support the growth of PhD enrolments.

Designed with flexibility and inclusivity in mind, the programme will be jointly taught and supervised by academics at BRAC University and the SOAS. Students will also be able to engage in fieldwork using the extensive BRAC facilities across Bangladesh. Students can also choose to be based either in London or Dhaka at BRAC University, based on their individual needs and research objectives.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of the interim government of Bangladesh, said, "It's a wonderful initiative. I am very happy to see this academic collaboration between two distinguished Bangladesh and British institutions—BRAC University and the SOAS—get off the ground and wish it a grand success."

Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson of BRAC University's Board of Trustees, said, "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to promote equitable development through evidence-based research. It provides an unparalleled opportunity for Bangladeshi and international students to deeply engage with critical development challenges and contribute to shaping global policy."

Professor Adam Habib, SOAS Vice-Chancellor, said, "Our new collaboration embodies a shared vision to remove barriers to research-led scholarship and support sustainable and inclusive approaches to global development. Together with BRAC University we look forward to using this joint programme to create an environment that is conducive to addressing our most urgent collective global challenges."

The official launch ceremony occurred simultaneously at the SOAS in London and at BRAC University's campus in Merul Badda, Dhaka, on June 16, 2025.

Tamara Hasan Abed and Professor Habib formally signed the agreement in London, while Her Excellency Abida Islam, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK, was present as an honorary guest.

Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, led the celebratory event in Dhaka, which was attended by Professor Syed Muhammed Abul Faiz, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Bangladesh, Her Excellency Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, and representatives of the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh and British Council.