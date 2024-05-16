BRACU students secure 1st, 2nd, and 4th positions at National Mathematics Olympiad

Students from BUET, IUT, and SUST also secured positions in the top 10

Three students from BRAC University (BRACU) have secured top positions at the 14th National Undergraduate Mathematics Olympiad. The three students – Atonu Roy Chowdhury, Soumitra Das, and Nian Ibne Nazrul – secured the first, second, and fourth positions at the olympiad respectively.

Tahjib Hossain Khan from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) secured the third position and Imtiaz Tanveer Rahim from Islamic University of Technology (IUT) secured the fifth position.

In the top 10, four other BUET students – Anindya Biswas, Md Ashraful Islam Fahim, Md Fuad Al Alam, and ASM Abrar Tanvir Toki – went on to secure the sixth, seventh, ninth, and tenth positions respectively. Sajib Kumar Chowdhury from Shahjalal University of Science & Technology (SUST) secured the eight position.

The 14th National Undergraduate Mathematics Olympiad was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Mathematics Society and AF Mujibur Rahman Foundation and held at the Department of Mathematics, Dhaka University on May 10.