Cricket
Abdullah Al Mehdi
Fri Apr 12, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 12, 2024 11:47 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

‘Now I only give salamis’

Abdullah Al Mehdi
Fri Apr 12, 2024 11:41 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 12, 2024 11:47 AM
Jaker Ali Anik posted this picture on his Facebook page on Eid day. Photo: Facebook

Jaker Ali Anik, the cricketer from Habiganj, recently made his T20I debut during Bangladesh's home series against Sri Lanka. A special innings also showed his courage in what was his debut game for the Tigers. But it is the time of Eid and a time for relaxation before the national team players get back into the hubbub of cricket in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. 

For Jaker, this year was a special Eid. The hardworking middle-order batter talked about his time away from cricket during past Eids and his inspirations in an exclusive interview with The Daily Star's Abdullah Al Mehdi.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Daily Star (DS): How has been your Eid vacation so far?

Jaker Ali (JA): I spend my Eid days very normally to be very honest. I don't have too many friends here as I have lived away from Habiganj since childhood. Maybe two or three friends come over but it's not like something grand. What I try to do during Eid is realise my causes, make sure that things belonging to people reach them.

I have one older brother. My brother and I go to prayer together. Although there are not many highlights, still we get to spend time with families. This Eid is a bit special since I have a baby now, so I have told everyone to come to my house. It's very special.

DS: Did you get much of a chance to grow up in your hometown?

JA: Actually most of my friends are out of the country and from a very young age, I have lived away from Habiganj. I was studying in BKSP.

DS: During your time there in BKSP, you must have got in touch with many national team stars.

JA: BKSP has had a big contribution and that is where I felt that seeds of a big dream were sown. Before, I wasn't thinking of big dreams about doing this thing or that. I received great training there. Mushfiqur bhai used to come, so did Shakib bhai. Liton da was with us, two batches senior to me and so was Soumya da too. 

DS: From the beginning, your favourite cricketer was Mushfiqur Rahim. Did you get acquainted with Shakib Al Hasan?

JA: I have been following Mushfiq bhai from a very young age. What inspires me most is his discipline. Even now, during his Eid vacations, he is batting. That's dedication for you and also love for the game. I feel something similar; I can't  stay without practice. I think the hard work needed to accomplish my goals came to me from them. That's a player's biggest strength. You won't think about whether you are doing well or doing badly when you are busy with the work you need to do. I feel the same.

I didn't get Shakib bhai that much in the team. From afar, I really liked what I saw. But I would want to play with him and I have talked to everyone and they said that he does a lot of fun things and also gives a lot of courage. I want to experience that.

TDS: Got gifts for the younger ones in the family?

JA: Didn't get a gift for my niece but I have sent them their salamis. They would buy what they may want to (laughs).

DS: Have you collected your salamis yet?

JA: No actually I don't have the age to collect salamis anymore (laughs). Now I only give salamis.

Wait for the full interview to be published on The Daily Star's print version

Related topic:
Jaker AliAnikJaker Ali Anikbangladesh cricketEid-ul-Fitr
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jaker responds to his journalist sister in heart-warming presser

‘Anik had infection from constant training, never missed practice’: sister reveals dedication

‘I have no complaints, nor am I disappointed in myself’

Bangladesh regressing to ground zero in Tests

1w ago

Test preparation a matter of individual responsibility

1w ago
|আবহাওয়া

দেশের বিভিন্ন অংশে তাপপ্রবাহ, সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৪০ ডিগ্রি

সারাদেশে দিনের তাপমাত্রা সামান্য বৃদ্ধি পেতে পারে এবং রাতের তাপমাত্রা প্রায় অপরিবর্তিত থাকতে পারে।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নিয়ন্ত্রণে হাজারীবাগ বস্তির আগুন

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification