‘Now I only give salamis’

Jaker Ali Anik, the cricketer from Habiganj, recently made his T20I debut during Bangladesh's home series against Sri Lanka. A special innings also showed his courage in what was his debut game for the Tigers. But it is the time of Eid and a time for relaxation before the national team players get back into the hubbub of cricket in the lead up to the T20 World Cup.

For Jaker, this year was a special Eid. The hardworking middle-order batter talked about his time away from cricket during past Eids and his inspirations in an exclusive interview with The Daily Star's Abdullah Al Mehdi.

The Daily Star (DS): How has been your Eid vacation so far?

Jaker Ali (JA): I spend my Eid days very normally to be very honest. I don't have too many friends here as I have lived away from Habiganj since childhood. Maybe two or three friends come over but it's not like something grand. What I try to do during Eid is realise my causes, make sure that things belonging to people reach them.

I have one older brother. My brother and I go to prayer together. Although there are not many highlights, still we get to spend time with families. This Eid is a bit special since I have a baby now, so I have told everyone to come to my house. It's very special.

DS: Did you get much of a chance to grow up in your hometown?

JA: Actually most of my friends are out of the country and from a very young age, I have lived away from Habiganj. I was studying in BKSP.

DS: During your time there in BKSP, you must have got in touch with many national team stars.

JA: BKSP has had a big contribution and that is where I felt that seeds of a big dream were sown. Before, I wasn't thinking of big dreams about doing this thing or that. I received great training there. Mushfiqur bhai used to come, so did Shakib bhai. Liton da was with us, two batches senior to me and so was Soumya da too.

DS: From the beginning, your favourite cricketer was Mushfiqur Rahim. Did you get acquainted with Shakib Al Hasan?

JA: I have been following Mushfiq bhai from a very young age. What inspires me most is his discipline. Even now, during his Eid vacations, he is batting. That's dedication for you and also love for the game. I feel something similar; I can't stay without practice. I think the hard work needed to accomplish my goals came to me from them. That's a player's biggest strength. You won't think about whether you are doing well or doing badly when you are busy with the work you need to do. I feel the same.

I didn't get Shakib bhai that much in the team. From afar, I really liked what I saw. But I would want to play with him and I have talked to everyone and they said that he does a lot of fun things and also gives a lot of courage. I want to experience that.

TDS: Got gifts for the younger ones in the family?

JA: Didn't get a gift for my niece but I have sent them their salamis. They would buy what they may want to (laughs).

DS: Have you collected your salamis yet?

JA: No actually I don't have the age to collect salamis anymore (laughs). Now I only give salamis.

Wait for the full interview to be published on The Daily Star's print version