Cricket
Tigers' big achievement in Sri Lanka: Key numbers

Bangladesh and Litton Das turned things around in remarkable fashion, ending their full tour of Sri Lanka with a piece of history yesterday by beating the hosts by eight wickets in the third and final T20I at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Having lost both the ODI and Test series earlier on the tour, Bangladesh were under pressure going into the final leg. Litton, too, was fighting a personal battle, having struggled for form in the white-ball format. But he broke the drought with his first T20I fifty in 14 matches during the second game — an 83-run win that helped level the series following a heavy seven-wicket defeat in the opener.

"I have no words to express at the moment how our team played. The boys showed character. It's a big achievement for Bangladesh. Earlier, we didn't win here, but this win will boost Bangladesh," said Litton, who was adjudged Player of the Series, during the post-match presentation.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Highlights

1 – This was Bangladesh's first-ever series win over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in any format. It was also their maiden T20I series win over the hosts.

21 – Bangladesh's biggest win by balls remaining against Sri Lanka in T20Is — achieved in the second match. The previous best was 11 balls in Sylhet last year.

9 – Litton Das has now lost all nine tosses as full-time T20I captain.

5 – Off-spinner Shak Mahedi Hasan became only the fifth Bangladeshi to take 50 wickets in T20Is, joining Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam. His career-best 4 for 11 is also the best bowling performance by a Bangladeshi against Sri Lanka in this format.

1 – With this 2-1 series win, Litton Das became the first Bangladeshi captain to win two T20I series abroad. He had earlier led the Tigers to a 3-0 series whitewash over the West Indies in the Caribbean.

1 – Tanzid Tamim's unbeaten 73 off 47 balls is the highest score by a Bangladeshi opener against Sri Lanka in T20Is, surpassing Mohammad Naim's 62 off 52 balls in Sharjah during the 2021 T20 World Cup.
 

