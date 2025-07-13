Tigers thrash Sri Lanka by record 83 runs to level series

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh produced a tremendous bowling display after a solid batting performance to thrash Sri Lanka by a record 83 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla on Sunday.

The emphatic win saw the visitors level the series 1-1, with the decider scheduled for Wednesday in Colombo.

The 83-run margin is now Bangladesh's biggest victory over a Test-playing nation in T20Is, surpassing their 80-run win against the West Indies in December last year.

After posting a competitive 177 for 7, thanks to a captain's knock from Liton Das and a late flourish from Shamim Hossain, Bangladesh bowled out the hosts for just 94 runs in 15.2 overs.

Litton led from the front with a 50-ball 76, while Shamim provided a quickfire 48 off 27 balls. The pair shared a 77-run partnership off 39 deliveries that lifted Bangladesh well past the 150-mark after the side were 69 for 2 at the halfway stage.

Earlier, Liton and Towhid Hridoy had steadied the innings with a 69-run stand off 55 balls, but their cautious approach threatened to limit the total. Liton, who benefited from two reprieves, accelerated later in the innings, supported ably by Shamim's power hitting.

Sri Lanka's Binura Fernando was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with three wickets.

In reply, Sri Lanka were rocked early as in-form Kusal Mendis was run out for eight in the second over, courtesy of a direct hit from Shamim Hossain at point. Shoriful Islam, returning to the XI, struck twice in quick succession to remove Kusal Perera (0) and Avishka Fernando (2), while Mohammad Saifuddin accounted for skipper Charith Asalanka (5) in the final over of the Powerplay.

At 37 for 4 after six overs, Sri Lanka were left with a mountain to climb. Despite a 29-ball 32 from Pathum Nissanka, the hosts failed to recover as wickets continued to tumble.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, including the crucial scalp of Nissanka. Shoriful and Saifuddin chipped in with two wickets apiece, while Mustafizur Rahman picked up one.

Bangladesh's clinical bowling ensured Sri Lanka were dismissed well short of the target, sealing a dominant win and setting up a tantalising series decider.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Das (capt, wk), 4 Jaker Ali, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehiday Hasan Miraz, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Mustafizur Rahman 11 Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Binura Fernando 11 Nuwan Thushara