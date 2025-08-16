Cricket
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh in UAE after Asia Cup

Photo: Star File

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) yesterday confirmed that it will host Bangladesh for a white-ball series, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, from October 2 to 14 in the UAE.

The series will begin with its T20I leg and will see the two teams go head-to-head in the first T20I scheduled for October 2, while the remaining two T20Is will be held on October 4 and 6 respectively.

The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs, which are scheduled to be played on October 9, 11 and 14. 

The venues for the series have not been revealed by the ACB.

The two teams will begin the series after the Asia Cup, also scheduled in the UAE from September 9-28, in which both sides will compete in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Last year Bangladesh were hosted by Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sharjah, which Afghanistan won by 2-1 margin. 

