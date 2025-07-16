T20I series win in Sri Lanka a ‘big achievement’, says Litton

Bangladesh captain Litton Das feels the T20I series win over Sri Lanka is a "big achievement" for Bangladesh cricket and lauded his team for showing "character" in the series-clinching eight-wicket win in the third T20I in Colombo on Wednesday.

"The way our team played, I'm very happy. The boys showed their character, especially after how badly we played the first T20I," Litton said at the post-match presentation after his side clinched the series 2-1.

"I feel this is a big achievement for Bangladesh. This win will boost our cricket and the new generation. We have big dreams and this will help us," he added.

Mahedi Hasan was one of the two changes Bangladesh made for the third match and he proved to be an important inclusion as his career-best 4-11 helped the visitors to restrict Sri Lanka to 132-7.

Mahedi replaced Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the current ODI captain, and Litton explained the change was made as the team felt the surface in Colombo would suit the former better.

"I believed that this surface suited Mahedi, so that's why he played. It's not that Mehidy Miraz was a bad player, but it was about the surface."

The Tigers chased down the 133-run target in just 16.3 overs with Tanzid Hasan Tamim leading the charge with a brilliant 73 not out off 47 balls. Litton also played a part in the win, making 32 off 26 and helped forming a crucial 74-run second wicket stand with Tanzid.

The victory ended the Sri Lanka tour in a positive manner, as the Tigers had lost the Test and ODI series to Sri Lanka beforehand.