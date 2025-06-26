Litton surpasses Mushfiqur for most Test dismissals

Litton Das became Bangladesh's leading wicket-keeper in Tests as he surpassed his veteran teammate Mushfiqur Rahim for most dismissals on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.

Having drawn level with Mushfiqur's tally of 113 dismissals during the first Test last week, Litton moved ahead by taking a simple catch behind the stumps to dismiss Dinesh Chandimal in the final session. The dismissal marked his 114th overall — comprising 99 catches and 15 stumpings.

Litton achieved the feat in just his 65th innings, whereas Mushfiqur had taken 97 innings to reach his total.