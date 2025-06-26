Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:37 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Litton surpasses Mushfiqur for most Test dismissals

Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:37 PM
Star Sports Report
Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:32 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:37 PM
Photo: AFP

Litton Das became Bangladesh's leading wicket-keeper in Tests as he surpassed his veteran teammate Mushfiqur Rahim for most dismissals on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.

Having drawn level with Mushfiqur's tally of 113 dismissals during the first Test last week, Litton moved ahead by taking a simple catch behind the stumps to dismiss Dinesh Chandimal in the final session. The dismissal marked his 114th overall — comprising 99 catches and 15 stumpings.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Litton achieved the feat in just his 65th innings, whereas Mushfiqur had taken 97 innings to reach his total.

Related topic:
Litton DasMushfiqur RahimBangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh lose against Sri Lanka in final group fixture

6m ago

Litton’s near miss dwarfs team advantage

1w ago
Bangladesh cricketers

Tamim Iqbal's formula for fearless cricket

10y ago

Bangladesh look to break pattern in Colombo

1d ago

Tigers rattle Sri Lanka late on Day 5 but Galle Test ends in a draw

5d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে সিইসির সাক্ষাৎ

আজ বিকেলে রাষ্ট্রীয় অতিথি ভবন যমুনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে তিনি সাক্ষাৎ করেন।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘ইরানের আঘাতে ইসরায়েল প্রায় ধ্বংস হয়ে যাচ্ছিল, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র কিছুই পায়নি’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে