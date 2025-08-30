Nur suffers nose and jaw fractures, under intensive care: doctor

Medical board formed; doctors say surgery not needed at this stage

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur is under intensive care at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after suffering a head injury, along with jaw and nose fractures, doctors said.

He has also suffered internal bleeding in the head, though doctors described it as minor.

Dr Mostak Ahmed, a resident surgeon at the hospital's emergency department, confirmed the information this morning.

"Nur was brought to the emergency ward around 11:20pm yesterday, bleeding with a nasal gauze bandage already in place. He was later transferred to the ICU on the 4th floor," he said.

CT scan reports this morning revealed the extent of his injuries: a head injury with minor internal bleeding, and fractures in the nose and right jawbone. His eyes and face are swollen, with visible blood accumulation in his eyes. No other injuries were found.

A medical board comprising specialists from neurosurgery, ENT, ophthalmology and casualty departments has been formed to oversee his treatment.

"We do not think he needs surgery at the moment, but he is still not out of danger," Dr Mostak said. The board will meet again to determine the next steps.

Meanwhile, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul expressed his condemnation on his verified Facebook page, saying, "I strongly denounce and protest the barbaric attack on VP Nurul Haque Nur."

In the comments section, Hasnat Abdullah, NCP chief organiser (southern region), responded, "Is denouncing all that you're good for? Please leave the hypocrisy, Sir. You need to account for what you've done instead of what you were appointed for. We have reports on who has obstructed what, when, where, and how. Take action rather than mere protest."

Meanwhile, Sarjis Alam, NCP chief organiser (northern region), also posted on his verified Facebook profile.

"Plan B is to lean on the Jatiya Party to restore the League. That's why North and South unite in zero tolerance on the Jatiya Party. The brutal attack on brother Nur is rooted in this. A strong message was sent about the Jatiya Party to all parties! I condemn such a despicable attack. The Awami League is criminal, and its accomplice, the B-Team and legitimising Jatiya Party, are equally criminal. Jatiya Party must be brought to justice. Awami League and Jatiya Party are fellow travellers on the same path -- and their fate will be identical."

Leaders and activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad clashed in front of the former's central office in the capital's Kakrail yesterday.

At least six people, including Nurul Haque Nur and Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan, were hospitalised for injuries during the incident that occurred between 6:15pm and 7:30pm. Jatiya Party claimed several of its leaders were injured.