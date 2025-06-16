‘On-again, off-again’ nature of Galle adds to Tigers’ challenge

The Bangladesh cricket team has long epitomised an on-again, off-again pattern -- considering their enduring struggle with inconsistency across all formats.

This very trait may present an added challenge for Najmul Hossain Shanto and his side as they prepare for the upcoming first of two Tests against hosts Sri Lanka.

"There is likely to be an on-again, off-again game in Galle," former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar told The Daily Star yesterday.

"It might start and stop raining during the match. That period of interruption -- what we refer to as switch-on or switch-off time -- is something the Sri Lankan players are used to. But we are not.

"So, it's important for the batters to maintain their concentration, as such breaks don't affect bowlers much. These interruptions can impact batting and play a role in the game," Bashar explained.

Batting collapses have remained a key reason behind Bangladesh's frequent struggles. For a group of batters who have rarely maintained consistency throughout their careers, the stop-start nature of conditions in Galle could pose a steeper challenge than in many other venues.

Upon arriving in Galle, Bangladesh were greeted by rain, prompting them to focus on indoor gym sessions in the lead-up to the first Test. With limited time to adjust to the conditions, they will have to adapt quickly before action begins on Tuesday.

Rain and overcast skies -- combined with a stadium that lacks floodlights -- often lead to interruptions during Galle Tests. What will be especially difficult for Bangladesh's batters is sustaining focus during these breaks, particularly on a surface known for being conducive to spin and where batting for long periods is crucial to achieving positive results.

"Usually, it's a bit slow, and it turns in Galle. It will be interesting to see what kind of conditions they [Sri Lanka] prepare. We have a good fast-bowling unit, and their top five batters are strong.

"Spin usually plays a key role in Galle, though our spin attack isn't bad. Still, I think Sri Lanka may opt for a more pace-friendly wicket for the series overall. But in Galle, it's unlikely to be heavily suited to pace," Bashar added.

To handle such interruptions, Bangladesh will rely heavily on veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque -- two of the most experienced Test players in the squad and key pillars in the batting lineup alongside captain Shanto.

Both Mushfiqur and Mominul -- the Tigers' batting mainstays -- have been preparing for the series for a while. They have undergone extensive net sessions and played practice matches. They looked to have been in a good Test temperament, leaving deliveries well and adjusting to bounce effectively on wickets they have batted in recent times.

However, spin has traditionally troubled Bangladesh batters in Sri Lankan conditions.

"Both are very experienced. Mushfiqur has a double century in Galle (2013), and Mominul also found some runs here. They can adjust to recent challenges.

"But for the team as a whole, the top five will need to score. It cannot just be about Mushfiqur or Mominul -- support from the rest of the batting unit will be vital," Bashar emphasised, reminding what will be needed for the Tigers to start their new World Test Championship cycle on a positive note.